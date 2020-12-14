TGV Cinemas reopening 8 locations nationwide from 16 December onwards

TGV Cinemas will be welcoming back moviegoers to 8 of its cinemas across the nation from 16 December 2020 onwards following the lifting of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO)!
TGV Cinemas reopens just in time for the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 film too.
Movie buffs can book tickets in advance sales starting as early as today. For those who are worried, TGV ensures the safety and health of movie fans with the necessary standard procedures/ SOP in place.
These are the TGV locations reopening nationwide:
1. TGV Gurney Paragon
2. TGV 1st Avenue
3. TGV AEON Bukit Mertajam
4. TGV AEON Taiping
5. TGV AEON Seri Manjung
6. TGV Mesra Mall
7. TGV Vivacity Megamall
8. TGV Permaisuri Imperial Mall Miri
In order to keep everyone safe, the cinema’s enhanced safety measures include:
Customer Entry (Safety Protocols)
1. No entry for guests above 37.5° Celsius and those with symptoms
2. No entry for guests without mask on
3. Check-in for tracing purposes via MySejahtera
4. Only guests above 12 and below 60 are encouraged to enter
Physical Distance Practices
1. 1-metre physical distance markers at queue areas and alternate seating in the auditorium
2. Alternate concession counters to serve our customers
3. Online transactions & cashless payment modes are encouraged
4. Alternate restroom facilities available
5. Crowd management procedures
Sanitisation Procedures
1. Sanitisation at common touchpoints at least 3 times daily
2. Hand sanitisers readily available
3. Extended cleaning of auditoriums after each movie
Staff and Food Preparation Safety
1. F&B are prepared in a hygienic manner
2. Staff wear masks at all times
3. Staff go through daily health screening & wash their hands frequently
Teamwork makes the dream work! #TGVCares