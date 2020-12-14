TGV Cinemas reopening 8 locations nationwide from 16 December onwards

TGV Cinemas will be welcoming back moviegoers to 8 of its cinemas across the nation from 16 December 2020 onwards following the lifting of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO)!

TGV Cinemas reopens just in time for the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 film too.

Movie buffs can book tickets in advance sales starting as early as today. For those who are worried, TGV ensures the safety and health of movie fans with the necessary standard procedures/ SOP in place.

These are the TGV locations reopening nationwide:

1. TGV Gurney Paragon

2. TGV 1st Avenue

3. TGV AEON Bukit Mertajam

4. TGV AEON Taiping

5. TGV AEON Seri Manjung

6. TGV Mesra Mall

7. TGV Vivacity Megamall

8. TGV Permaisuri Imperial Mall Miri