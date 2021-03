After a year of being away from the cinemas, cinema lovers can finally rejoice! TGV Cinemas will be reopening its doors across the nation from 5 March 2021 onwards (except TGV Miri and Vivacity). The reopening comes with a lineup of new titles including Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Monster Hunter, Master, and Anbirkiniya. Previous titles such as Wonder Woman 1984, The Rescue and many more will be showing too.

In anticipation for the return of movie fans, TGV Cinemas is also offering several promos such as: 1. Movie tickets from as low as RM8 for MovieClub members and RM10 for non-members 2. Touch ‘n Go eWallet All-Day RM12 Movie Tickets 3. Up to 50% off for selected F&B Combos