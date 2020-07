The hard work and dedication of our frontline workers have played an important role in ensuring our community’s safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a token of appreciation, TGV Cinemas in collaboration with the esteemed mall partners is welcoming all medical and law enforcement workers to come enjoy a free movie and a well-deserved break.

From 9 to 15 July 2020, medical and law enforcement frontliners can visit any of the 8 participating locations to redeem a free ticket.

Participating locations include:

- TGV Dpulze

- TGV Permaisuri Imperial City Mall Miri

- TGV Setiawalk

- TGV Sunway Putra

- TGV Sunway Pyramid

- TGV Sunway Velocity

- TGV Vivacity Megamall

- TGV Wangsa Walk

Eligibility of frontliners

The offer is open to all the medical and law enforcement frontliners who were essential during the Covid-19 outbreak namely doctors, nurses, military and police officers. They are required to be present at the ticket counter for redemption and each of them will be eligible for 1 free Classic hall movie ticker throughout the campaign period. Redemption is subject to showtime and seat availability.

How to redeem

Redemption is via the ticket counter only. Frontlines just need to present their work ID to the friendly TGV staff. The work ID and contact details will be recorded before frontliners get to choose to view their desired movie, showtime and seat for a memorable cinematic experience.

“As an entertainment hub, TGV Cinemas always strives to shine a positive light even during trying times; that is why we are focused on prioritising the safety of our customers as well as giving back to the community. This campaign serves as a small tribute to express our collective thanks to the unsung heroes who have kept us safe and indirectly made reliving magical movie moments on the big screen possible again,” said Yeoh Oon Lai, CEO of TGV Cinemas.

TGV Cinemas also would like cinemagoers to take note of the new opening and closing times below:

Mondays - Thursdays: 2pm - 11pm

Fridays, Saturdays, & Eve of Public Holidays: 12pm - 12am

Sundays & Public Holidays: 11am - 12am

*Opening hours are subject to change

For more information, visit https://www.tgv.com.my/promotions/tgv-frontliners-appreciation-giveaway