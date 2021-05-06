TGV Cinemas to pause operations in areas affected by MCO

Locations outside of the impacted areas will continue to operate and are noted below:

Following the most recent Movement Control Order announcement, TGV Cinemas will temporarily suspend operations at cinemas located in the areas affected by the imposed MCO from 6th to 17th May 2021 for Selangor and 7th to 20th May 2021 for KL, Johor, Perak, and Terengganu.

- TGV Mesra Mall

- TGV Kinta City

- TGV Station 18

- TGV Klebang

- TGV Seri Manjung

- TGV 1st Avenue

- TGV Gurney Paragon

- TGV Bukit Mertajam

- TGV Seremban 2

All open locations will continue to operate following SOPs. For information regarding movies playing and session times, customers are requested to visit the TGV website or app.

TGV popcorn pop-up booths will continue to be operating at the malls in MCO-affected areas. Guests craving Malaysia’s Favourite Cinema Popcorn can also order TGV F&B items for home delivery over the MCO period via GrabFood and foodpanda.

Please follow TGV’s social media channels for the latest updates. Moviegoers can further support TGV by purchasing their products via TGV eShop or order your favourite F&B combos via GrabFood and foodpanda.