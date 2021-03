Some of the new benefits include:

TGV Cinemas has another treat for movie fans nationwide. With the largest cinema loyalty programme in Malaysia to date, TGV is introducing yet another new range of benefits for its members with the tagline, “Pay Less. Get More.”, as part of its reopening special.

Member Wednesdays

Members can now enjoy RM2 off movie tickets every Wednesday.

Birthday Month 2x MovieMoney

Members get to enjoy earning double MovieMoney during their birthday month when visiting TGV.

Pay With MovieMoney

Members have the option of using their MovieMoney balance to pay part of the food & beverage items in the cinema.

Exclusive Member Offers

Members enjoy ongoing discounts on selected movies and free screenings throughout the year. As a part of TGV’s reopening specials, members get to enjoy free screenings with purchase of selected F&B combos as well as RM8 movie tickets on select titles when TGV reopens.

Special Discounts on F&B

Members get to enjoy exclusive savings when purchasing F&B. Reopening deals include 15% off Large Royale Popcorn Combos and selected Hot Food Combos at 50% off.

How about the other usual benefits that members used to enjoy that are not mentioned above?

Even with the new benefits in place, the standard benefits and ability to earn MovieMoney on all purchases made at TGV cinemas remains the same.

Existing members can log in via TGV’s website or app now and enjoy all these benefits, and for those who have not signed up yet – membership is FREE and lasts a lifetime!

In the new normal, almost everything can be done digitally with TGV’s website or app, from purchasing tickets and ordering your F&B online so guests can skip the line to even purchasing vouchers and merchandise via TGV’s eShop.

Mohit Bhargava, GM of Sales & Marketing of TGV Cinemas said, “TGV has the nation’s largest cinema loyalty program with almost 2 million members and we are delighted to be offering more value as well as benefits to our MovieClub members who have long awaited for the opportunity to return to cinemas”.

To find out more & sign up for TGV’s MovieClub programme, please visit the website HERE

For the latest updates, follow TGV Cinemas on Facebook