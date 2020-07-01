TGV welcomes cinemagoers with enhanced safety measures and perks

After being on hiatus for months, TGV Cinemas is finally reopening today (1 July 2020)!
To ensure a peace of mind for cinemagoers, TGV Cinemas have implemented stringent enhanced safety measures such as:
1. Temperature checks
No entry for guests with temperatures above 37.5 degree Celcius. Cinemagoers will have to check-in using the MySejahtera app. Only guests above 12 and below 60 years old are permitted into the cinema.
2. Social distance practices
Cinemagoers are encouraged to purchase tickets online and those who do can expect to enjoy benefits such as getting online booking fee waived, free popcorn combo when you pay using Mastercard and 10% off F&B combos.
Markers are placed at queue areas to maintain 1-metre social distance. To further ensure social distancing, only alternate ticket and concession counters are open, and the same goes for urinals. Cashless payment modes are encouraged to limit physical contact too.
In the cinema halls, the 1-metre social distancing measure is implemented. As such, cinemagoers will only be able to select alternate seats when purchasing tickets.
3. Sanitisation procedures
The cinemas will be sanitised 3 times daily with extended cleaning of the halls after movies. Hand sanitisers are readily available for customers to use as well.
4. Staff and food preparation safety
Staff will wear masks at all times to protect both employees and customers. The staff will also undergo health screening and observe personal hygiene practices at all times. F&B offerings are prepared to high standards of hygiene too.
Check out the promotions and discounts on TGV’s website www.tgv.com.my or https://www.tgv.com.my/announcement/tgv-cares