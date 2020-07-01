TGV welcomes cinemagoers with enhanced safety measures and perks

After being on hiatus for months, TGV Cinemas is finally reopening today (1 July 2020)!

To ensure a peace of mind for cinemagoers, TGV Cinemas have implemented stringent enhanced safety measures such as:

1. Temperature checks

No entry for guests with temperatures above 37.5 degree Celcius. Cinemagoers will have to check-in using the MySejahtera app. Only guests above 12 and below 60 years old are permitted into the cinema.

2. Social distance practices

Cinemagoers are encouraged to purchase tickets online and those who do can expect to enjoy benefits such as getting online booking fee waived, free popcorn combo when you pay using Mastercard and 10% off F&B combos.