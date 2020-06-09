That BLM photo of Kendall Jenner isn’t real

There have been lots of criticisms against performative activism and netizens are eager to call anyone, especially celebrities, out for this act.

When the Black Lives Matter protest happened in the US, one of the celebrities criticised for being ‘fake’ is Kendall Jenner.

According to The Independent, a ‘tech influencer’ named Andru Edwards shared a photograph of Jenner smiling and wearing a face mask while holding the placard and a water bottle. The caption read: What’s missing from @KendallJenner’s shadow?

What caught the eye of netizens was the non-existent shadow of the placard in the background. This led to netizens criticising Jenner for her insincere support for the Black Lives Matter movement.