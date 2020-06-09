That BLM photo of Kendall Jenner isn’t real

There have been lots of criticisms against performative activism and netizens are eager to call anyone, especially celebrities, out for this act.
When the Black Lives Matter protest happened in the US, one of the celebrities criticised for being ‘fake’ is Kendall Jenner.
According to The Independent, a ‘tech influencer’ named Andru Edwards shared a photograph of Jenner smiling and wearing a face mask while holding the placard and a water bottle. The caption read: What’s missing from @KendallJenner’s shadow?
What caught the eye of netizens was the non-existent shadow of the placard in the background. This led to netizens criticising Jenner for her insincere support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
However, it turned out that the photo was a hoax and was edited to make it seem like Jenner photoshopped a placard into her hands.
While the model received a ton of angry responses for the fake photo, some of her fans directed Edwards to the original image.
In the original image, it showed Jenner posing without a mask while holding a water bottle. Some fans have claimed that the scene took place during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Jenner has confirmed that she did not post the fake and edited image.
“This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this,” she wrote in Twitter.
Jenner is a part of the Kardashian clan and it wasn’t their first time dealing with rumours but one has got to admit that the fake photo was totally uncalled for.