WITH a mission to rally support and raise funds for children with down syndrome, the Kiwanis Club of Kuala Lumpur (KCKL) will embark on the 36th edition of the longest running motor treasure hunt in the country.

As a long-term supporter of The Kiwanis Down Syndrome Foundation - National Centre (KDSF-NC), LBS Bina Group Berhad, through its philanthropic arm, the LBS Foundation, has returned for the 13th year as the gold sponsor for the event with RM30,000 while its subsidiary MGB Berhad, contributed RM20,000 as the silver sponsor.

LBS Foundation Chair of Trustee and MGB Group managing director, Tan Sri Lim Hock San said kindness creates a positive ripple effect, and expressed hopes that more parties would come forward to show their support and help increase awareness on Down Syndrome.

Themed “The Orient Connection”, the 36th Kiwanis Treasure Hunt 2019 will see treasure hunters embark on a road trip along the coast from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, from May 4 to 6, 2019.

During the road trip, treasure hunters will have an opportunity to connect with Down Syndrome children and their families.

The treasure hunt aims to raise funds for KDSF-NC to support its growing operational costs which exceeds RM1 million annually.

Kiwanis Treasure Hunt 2019 organising chairman, Loo Say Beng, said the additional funds raised would help support the centre’s educational programmes and training of its teaching staff.

“This is particularly crucial in helping us achieve our main objective to prepare our students for the national school curriculum,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Hannah Yeoh, graced the official launch of the Kiwanis Motor Treasure Hunt on March 21, which is also World Down Syndrome Day.

The event also featured a carnival in conjunction with World Down Syndrome Day, with exciting, experiential activities for Down Syndrome Children and their family members, including a friendly football match between members.

For registration and more details about the motor hunt, please visit www.kckl.org.my