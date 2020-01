As we usher in the new decade and make preparations for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, January is going to be a busy month for a lot of us. Decluttering, as famously championed by Japanese lifestyle guru Marie Kondo, is not easy for many. In fact, it can be super daunting to even start cleaning and tidying – but we’ve got you covered. The list below will help in your quest to clear off old, unused items in time for the Year of the Rat. 1. The art of saying goodbye Grab a notepad and take a quick inventory of things around the house that fall into the ‘throw’ and ‘give away’ categories. Items can range from old clothes, plastic containers to broken items that are just sitting around gathering dust. Being able to say goodbye is half the battle won when decluttering. 2. The Four Box Method

Grab four boxes and label them Trash, Keep, Donate and Put Away. Items in the Trash box are to be discarded, items in Keep are to be rearranged later, and items in Donate are to be given away, while items in Put Away are for the odds and ends like battery chargers, knick-nacks, and so on. It’s tempting to keep old belongings you unearth during decluttering, so follow this rule: If it’s been buried under a pile of things for months, you won’t miss it when it’s gone. 3. Organising and Storage