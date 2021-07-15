The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made magical by vivo

WITH the conclusion of the closing ceremony of UEFA EURO 2020™ presented by vivo, fans everywhere have had nearly a month of beautiful moments surrounding the beautiful game.
Throughout the tournament, vivo has been helping to encourage and enable people around the world to be in the moment and get closer to the action as they connect and celebrate with friends, family and fellow fans.
As the first-ever presenter of the EURO 2020™ Closing Ceremony, vivo presented a uniquely spectacular championship finale at the Wembley Stadium, integrating state-of-the-art AI technology and exceptional performances for the event’s millions of global spectators.
Being the first large-scale sporting event following a year of social distancing, the EURO 2020™ was the most technologically advanced European Cup in the championship’s six-decade history, catering to the high expectations and passion of fans across the world.
Before the tournament, vivo debuted its “To Beautiful Moments” campaign and invited fans to channel their energy into the game by sharing their applause and cheers on social media.
The content generated by fans was featured during the EURO 2020™ closing ceremony.
As the official partner of the tournament, vivo also used its proprietary AI technology to restore memorable photos of famous moments in the storied tournament’s history.
vivo presented the restorations of these beautiful moments to UEFA as an official gift for the 60th anniversary of the UEFA European Football Championship.
Speaking following the closing ceremony, Spark Ni, senior vice president and CMO of vivo, said: “Our brand is thrilled to have helped make moments around the beautiful game a little more magical for our users, followers and fellow fans.
Throughout the tournament, it has been amazing to connect with people across the globe and we look forward to channelling this passion into our continued partnership with UEFA.”
vivo Malaysia empowering communities through a mutual love for football
In partnership with the Pan-Disability Football Club, vivo released its heartwarming “Mimpi Tiada Batas” video which showcased the relentless courage and strength of the programme’s differently-abled football players during these challenging times.
Shot on vivo X60 series, the 3-minute short video has been released on vivo’s official Facebook page today and demonstrates the vivo Dream Field campaign, an initiative spearheaded by vivo, which aims to benefit the Pan-Disability Football Club through the crowdfunding initiative.
From now until 11 July 2021, with each purchase of a vivo smartphone via vivo’s official e-store, RM35 will be donated to the Pan-Disability Football Club.
Launch of vivo X60 Series and V21 series
Recently launched ahead of the tournament and featured in the ‘To Beautiful Moments’ campaign is the brand new vivo X60 Series.
The X60 Series is the first vivo smartphone co-engineered with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics. The X60 Series integrates the user-oriented innovation of vivo and the superior mobile imaging of ZEISS to culminate in a smartphone with outstanding software and hardware capabilities.
As such, the X60 Series is the ideal photography flagship smartphone bringing unparalleled sharpness, clarity and image quality to help users capture moments.
It comes with the advanced Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 and utilizes the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology for clearer shots of objects in dynamic motion with greater accuracy, which was previously only limited to professional photographers.
The vivo V21 series (V21e/V21/V21 5G) is the ultimate selfie smartphone. The V21 smartphone showcases a unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera housed within one of the industry’s thinnest smartphone designs to deliver a mobile experience where advanced technology meets style.
Selfies and videos are much clearer and taken in high-quality due to the unique 44MP front camera with OIS which is combined with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), AI Night Portrait, Eye autofocus and a groundbreaking light sensor.
In line with its commitment towards providing more smartphone options for its customers, vivo recently launched the V21 5G Exclusive Edition, vivo V21 Arctic White the world’s first smartphone to feature a 44MP front camera sensor coupled with an OIS technology.
The V21 Arctic White Special Edition is equipped with a 64MP OIS Night Camera to capture beautiful moments anytime, anywhere, comes in a sleek 7.39mm frame and is powered with an 8GB + 3GB extended RAM.
Disability is not a barrier! Check out vivo’s inspirational short film below!