AS OUR parents grow older, the more we worry about their health. They may also experience frequent body aches due to ageing and a sedentary lifestyle stemming from retirement.

These aches can discourage them from actively moving or working out as they used to. After all, is understandable that they would want to relax in their retirement after working hard for their family for so long.

But ... sitting on a comfortable sofa is not enough to maintain their bodies in a fit and healthy condition.

Fortunately, bgreen has created the revolutionary uChair to address the problem. Using the principles of Whole Body Vertical Vibration, the uChair emits the right vibration frequencies to help maintain their health.

The vibrations from the comfortable uChair can help reinvigorate the body. The low impact vibrations help relieve common aches and pains, such as lower backaches and neck aches.

Our parents will feel so much relief while resting on the uChair at home!