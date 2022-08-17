Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer, Astro said, “As proud Malaysians, Astro hopes to inspire our nation to come together and stand strong, as visualised by the hands representing the multiple races which are intertwined with our national colours – Blue for Unity, Red for Bravery, White for Purity and Yellow for Loyalty. These are the shared values that banded Malaysians together since the birth of our nation; and will continue to be our north star.”

Astro celebrates Hari Kebangsaan and Hari Malaysia with the best Malaysian stories and entertainment of over 150 favourite titles including variety, drama, documentaries, movies, telemovies, short films and kids genres on Gemilang Ch100 across TV, On Demand and Astro GO. The channel is complimentary for all Astro customers from 21 August to 18 September.

Tan said, “Our Gemilang Bersama video features Nurin Amalin, a 19-year-old para-athlete, who lost her sight when she was 10. Through Nurin we see the true meaning of these colours and the values they each represent.”

As Malaysia’s homegrown brand, Astro aspires to be a voice for good to spur Malaysians to play an active role in nation-building through the Gemilang Bersama campaign, to celebrate the best Malaysian stories and entertainment with Gemilang channel 100. Customers will be able to enjoy a rich lineup of fresh and premiering titles such as:-

 All Together Now Malaysia Merdeka Special: The biggest celebrity-studded show this Merdeka with 70 artists and celebrities across generations, vying for the All Together Now Merdeka Special trophy.

 Satu Tong, a comedy starring Andy Teh, Elizabeth Tan and Shah Iskandar is a story about regular Malaysians facing problems that we all can relate to - water supply disruption. This feel-good story will remind us of the spirit and generosity of Malaysians.

 Documentaries Malaysia In Their Eyes, and The Conservationists by renowned director KC Chiu. The former depicts the beauty of our country from the perspective of 8 foreign residents, sharing why they have chosen Malaysia as their new home and reminding us of the rich culture and life that we are accustomed to.

 270 min Ke Piala Asia, a documentary that chronicles the tears, joy and sacrifices of the Malaysian football team on their journey to qualifying for Piala Asia AFC 2023, for the first time in 42 years.

 In conjunction with Hari Kebangsaan and Hari Malaysia, catch The Making of Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa on the Gemilang channel. Air Force is an action-packed story of the unsung heroes of The Royal Malaysian Air Force, and their patriotic spirit as they serve others and keep them safe. This movie will premiere in cinemas nationwide starting on 25 August and stars top local actors such as Dato Adi Putra, Aiman Hakim, Nas-T, Sara Ali, Carmen Soo, Anas Ridzuan, Jack Tan, Johan As’ari, Iman Corinne, Luqman Hafidz, Pablo Amirul, Scha Alyahya, Sangeeta Krishnasamy, Azira Shafinz and many more.

 Chit Chat Ceria shows how kids see Malaysia differently from adults through interaction with hosts Alif Satar, Sissy Iman and guests Datuk Aznil Haji Nawawi and Michael Ang.

Also catch Kampunglympics and Agak-Agak, as well as Malaysian all-time favourite movies such as Ola Bola, Hantu Kak Limah, The Journey, Paskal, Polis Evo 1 & 2, The Kid from The Big Apple, P. Ramlee Movies, Boboiboy The Movie 2 and many more.