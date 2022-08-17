Astro celebrates Hari Kebangsaan and Hari Malaysia with the best Malaysian stories and entertainment of over 150 favourite titles including variety, drama, documentaries, movies, telemovies, short films and kids genres on Gemilang Ch100 across TV, On Demand and Astro GO. The channel is complimentary for all Astro customers from 21 August to 18 September.
Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer, Astro said, “As proud Malaysians, Astro hopes to inspire our nation to come together and stand strong, as visualised by the hands representing the multiple races which are intertwined with our national colours – Blue for Unity, Red for Bravery, White for Purity and Yellow for Loyalty. These are the shared values that banded Malaysians together since the birth of our nation; and will continue to be our north star.”
Tan said, “Our Gemilang Bersama video features Nurin Amalin, a 19-year-old para-athlete, who lost her sight when she was 10. Through Nurin we see the true meaning of these colours and the values they each represent.”
As Malaysia’s homegrown brand, Astro aspires to be a voice for good to spur Malaysians to play an active role in nation-building through the Gemilang Bersama campaign, to celebrate the best Malaysian stories and entertainment with Gemilang channel 100. Customers will be able to enjoy a rich lineup of fresh and premiering titles such as:-
All Together Now Malaysia Merdeka Special: The biggest celebrity-studded show this Merdeka with 70 artists and celebrities across generations, vying for the All Together Now Merdeka Special trophy.
Satu Tong, a comedy starring Andy Teh, Elizabeth Tan and Shah Iskandar is a story about regular Malaysians facing problems that we all can relate to - water supply disruption. This feel-good story will remind us of the spirit and generosity of Malaysians.
Documentaries Malaysia In Their Eyes, and The Conservationists by renowned director KC Chiu. The former depicts the beauty of our country from the perspective of 8 foreign residents, sharing why they have chosen Malaysia as their new home and reminding us of the rich culture and life that we are accustomed to.
270 min Ke Piala Asia, a documentary that chronicles the tears, joy and sacrifices of the Malaysian football team on their journey to qualifying for Piala Asia AFC 2023, for the first time in 42 years.
In conjunction with Hari Kebangsaan and Hari Malaysia, catch The Making of Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa on the Gemilang channel. Air Force is an action-packed story of the unsung heroes of The Royal Malaysian Air Force, and their patriotic spirit as they serve others and keep them safe. This movie will premiere in cinemas nationwide starting on 25 August and stars top local actors such as Dato Adi Putra, Aiman Hakim, Nas-T, Sara Ali, Carmen Soo, Anas Ridzuan, Jack Tan, Johan As’ari, Iman Corinne, Luqman Hafidz, Pablo Amirul, Scha Alyahya, Sangeeta Krishnasamy, Azira Shafinz and many more.
Chit Chat Ceria shows how kids see Malaysia differently from adults through interaction with hosts Alif Satar, Sissy Iman and guests Datuk Aznil Haji Nawawi and Michael Ang.
Also catch Kampunglympics and Agak-Agak, as well as Malaysian all-time favourite movies such as Ola Bola, Hantu Kak Limah, The Journey, Paskal, Polis Evo 1 & 2, The Kid from The Big Apple, P. Ramlee Movies, Boboiboy The Movie 2 and many more.
More Hari Kebangsaan Celebration
Astro Radio will have various special programmes including more local music across all 11 radio brands and on the SYOK app in conjunction with Hari Kebangsaan. LITE will feature fascinating stories on what makes us Malaysians, while ERA will have its talents join the Hari Kebangsaan parade around iconic places in Kuala Lumpur in a hop-on-hop-off bus. Meanwhile, RAAGA will feature a special programme on Merdeka Food, while MY will engage its listeners via a Merdeka Mini Concert featuring local artists.
Go Shop’s ‘Go Gemilang Sale’ offers discount vouchers of up to RM112 off from 8 August to 18 September. Customers can also enjoy free shipping nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, with no minimum spend required from 31 August to 4 September and 16 September to 18 September.
In addition, customers can catch curated TV programmes on Go Shop channels, website and mobile app - Kak Joy & The Geng, Inspirasi Malaysia, Keluarga Mahabbah, Go Cuti and Rencah Go Shop. For more information, go to www.goshop.com.my or download the Go Shop app on Google Play and App Store.
NJOI customers can get FREE 2 months of access to HD Pack and RM30 credit when they purchase the NJOI Box from NJOI Store www.njoi.com.my, NJOI retailers nationwide, or on e-commerce platforms including Shopee, Lazada and Go Shop, from now till 30 September.
Through Astro Rewards, 100 Astro customers stand to win an HONOR Band 6 by answering trivia questions related to Gemilang channel.
Giving Back to The Community
In conjunction with its Gemilang Bersama campaign, Astro is championing a blood donation drive with Pusat Darah Negara (PDN) and an audiobook initiative with the Malaysian Association for The Blind (MAB). By donating one bag of blood, you can save 3 lives. Malaysians can do so at PDN blood donation centres at Jalan Tun Razak, Putrajaya, and Mid Valley Megamall. For more info, please visit www.pdn.gov.my.
Astro also supports and helps create awareness for the visually impaired community in collaboration with MAB by encouraging Malaysians to volunteer in the audiobook recording. You can submit the audiobook recording to librarian@mab.org.my. For more info, please visit www.mab.org.my.
For more information on Gemilang Bersama campaign, click here. #GemilangBersamaAstro