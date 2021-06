The Black Widow film has been delayed several times and it seems like it’ll be finally showing in the cinemas soon on July 8, 2021.

The film follows Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) on a journey to confront the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. To do so, she also needs to deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind when she became an Avenger.

Black Widow promises to be an exciting and action-packed spy thriller. With Natasha’s past as a formidable agent, the audience will get to see more of her Black Widow family namely Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian (David Harbour).

“I wanted to create something really visceral and fun, but to talk about Natasha as a human being. To let audiences see a side of her that they had never seen before,” said director Cate Shortland.

Diving into Natasha’s past will also shed more light about the Red Room where young girls were groomed to be super assassins. This means the fight scenes will be way more intense and gruelling as compared to the other Marvel films combined, as teased in the video below.