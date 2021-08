The seventh installment in the Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, takes a different turn this time round. Based on the case files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the upcoming film shows the couple fight to save the soul of a young boy and it takes them beyond anything they’ve ever seen before.





After wrapping production on The Conjuring 2, producer James Wan knew he didn’t want the next film to be another haunted house movie. To achieve that goal, Wan, producer Peter Safran and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick turned to one of the Warren’s most famous case files. The particular case file is centered on the first US murder trial where demonic possession was used as a legal defense. This storyline was the perfect opportunity for Ed and Lorraine to push their skills to the limit and risk their lives to prove the innocence of the accused, and the existence of evil.