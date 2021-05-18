The Drac Pack gets a shock in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the pack are back and so is the cunning Van Helsing! In the upcoming film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, monsters (and a very human Johnny) gather at Drac’s fabulous hotel like they do every year.

While Johnny is always excited to be with his monster family, he’s sad because Drac still gives him the cold shoulder. Johnny is convinced the animosity from Drac is because he’s human and not a monster like them.

Things begin to look promising when Van Helsing proposes a solution. Unfortunately, Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Ray goes haywire and turns every monster at the hotel into human.

Every monster is horrified about the change except Mavis’s husband Johnny who’s turned into a scaly monster and loving it!

Drac, who’s now human and stripped of his powers, must work together with exuberant Johnny and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late and before they drive each other crazy.

Luckily, Mavis is on hand to give the hilariously human Drac Pack help and support while the gang once again is put on a hilarious mission to make sure the change doesn’t become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is scheduled to be shown in cinemas in August 2021. Have a little giggle by watching the trailer above.

Also, check out the cute monster pets in the trailer HERE