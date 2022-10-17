The evocative, mystifying art of the Durian

FEELINGS and thoughts surrounding the durian are an enigma, Lim Siang Jin, a self-taught artist, believes. To adequately represent them in his art, he resorts to combining painting, working on the computer and writing in a manner that enhances the integrated wholes. In this way, he also bridges the digital-analog gap that is now prevalent in art. Called Evocative Durian, Mystifying Durian, this series comprises acrylic-and-ink original paintings with “derivative” prints. The latter are the result of work with, among others, Adobe Photoshop and photography.

The series is one of nine at Lim’s exhibition titled Restart 2020: Continuation & Change, Biographical Expressions by Lim Siang Jin. It will be held from 21st to 30th October at A Place Where by APW in Bangsar. In creating the “derivatives”, Lim uses props such as glass, translucent plastic, and chicken wire netting. These are the “analog” aids to help him distort the various segments of the paintings, to render the artworks subdued yet powerful, intense and mystifying – emotive elements that represent Lim’s thoughts and feelings surrounding the fruit. With titles such as Bickering Over Durian, The Gaze Among Thorny Distractions and Above The Fray, one would be drawn to decipher the illustrations that evoke and mystify the heart and mind.

Besides the Durian series, another noteworthy digital-analog experiment can be found in Back to Black. It involves rectangles that are the amalgam of three elements: black-and-white small rectangular doodles; photos of rain tree canopies; and colours from a masterpiece, e.g. by Picasso. The resultant forms are then put together to form a Warhol-like piece. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to appreciate these finer details when viewing the pairings of original paintings with their digital-analog prints. All the other series at this exhibition stand equally attractive to the young and old with their interesting doodles, vibrant colours, gimmicky lines, and abstract shapes of ordinary day-to-day items and scenes. The Unconnected series would entice a visitor to figure out what the pot-bellied man is doing, for example.

This exhibition showcases the continuation of Siang Jin’s journey in art after a 30-year break. It also embodies a series of changes that have come along since his restart. “In early 2020, a rather serendipitous act of picking up some old sketches and unfinished works reignited my enthusiasm. I kept going since and have produced about 200 paintings and digitalanalog creations including nine series showcased at this exhibition,” said Lim. The first three series – Restart 2020: Continuation and Change (the title which this exhibition takes after), Excerpts from a Doodle and Schticks are the “continuation” arising from old doodles and sketches that have been refreshed and brought to new life. The subsequent six series – Unconnected, Adventures with Acrylics, Exaggerated Stills, Fear and Hope in Covid Times, Back to Black and Evocative Durian, Mystifying Durian represent the “change” where new ideas were formed, resulting in newer creations, especially the digital-analog pieces.