The Flash Season 7 premieres tonight on Warner TV

The Flash Season 7 premieres on 3 March at 9pm exclusively on Warner TV (Astro Ch 712 HD/ UnifiTV Ch 451) the same day as the US. The show will be followed by Superman & Lois at 9.50pm.
After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (series regular Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (series star Candice Patton).
What will happen in Season 7?
In the season seven premiere, an experiment to save Barry’s speed backfires, and Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash, coming up with a dangerous plan.
Meanwhile, Iris makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse, and Cecile faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards).
With help from the rest of Team Flash, Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team – and his marriage – apart.
Who will be helping Flash?
Caitlin Snow (series star Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (series star Carlos Valdes), Nash Wells (series star Tom Cavanagh) form the core team.
The series will also feature Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (series star Jesse l. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (series star Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (new series regular Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (new series regular Brandon McKnight).