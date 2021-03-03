The Flash Season 7 premieres tonight on Warner TV

The Flash Season 7 premieres on 3 March at 9pm exclusively on Warner TV (Astro Ch 712 HD/ UnifiTV Ch 451) the same day as the US. The show will be followed by Superman & Lois at 9.50pm.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (series regular Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (series star Candice Patton).