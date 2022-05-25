$!The Force is strong at Jaya One

Jaya One hosts the biggest Star Wars celebration after 2 years of Covid

Jaya One is excited to collaborate with Star Wars Malaysia Fan Club (SWMFC) to host the fan club’s first in-person Star Wars fan convention since Covid-19 on 28 & 29 May 2022, 10am to 6pm – a community event that encourages a sense of belonging and creative roleplay among fans, as well as to celebrate the increased diversity in the Star Wars universe. Named ‘This Is The May - Nar Shaddaa Day’, the event is a fan gathering to honour May as the month of Star Wars and to welcome the exclusive debut of a new Disney+ limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” launching on 27 May 2022. In conjunction with the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 happening during the same weekend in the US, ‘This Is The May - Nar Shaddaa Day’ will be the unofficial Malaysia-level Star Wars convention for fans of all ages to come together and commemorate the cultural phenomenon. Revelling in the excitement of new movies, television shows, and merchandise, while also commemorating the vast history of the Star Wars universe, ‘This Is The May - Nar Shaddaa Day’ has something special for every kind of Star Wars fan – including Star Wars Malaysia Alliance fan group members and vendors displaying and trading Star Wars collectables, cosplayers engaging the patrons, Star Wars themed contests for adults and children, a fusion wayang kulit performance that fuses the traditional puppetry with pop culture and sci-fi elements, a puppet-making workshop featuring limited-edition Stormtrooper and Grogu puppets, and a petting zoo to provide an interactive, up-close experience for all attendees.

“As a space championing community events, we are proud to play a role for Star Wars fan communities to come together and unite after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2 days only, The School and The Square will be turned into an immersive Star Wars land, where we’ll see various Jedi costumed families and young Reys roaming happily around the exhibits and connecting with one another. We are glad to revitalise the mall experience with the event ecosystem bouncing back, but with better safety measures such as enforcing masks and providing sanitation stations to help guests feel comfortable,” said Charles Wong, Executive Director of Tetap Tiara Sdn Bhd, the developer of The School by Jaya One. Some of the highlights of the 2-day event include an immersive Star Wars Fan Art Exhibition by Greg Bain, previews of the new Disney+ limited Series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, lightsaber demonstrations and schools, exclusive Star Wars Celebration 2022 merchandise by Sheldonet Toy Store, lightsaber customisation by Sabertrio, a Star Wars X-Wing tournament organised by the Star Wars X-Wing and Armada Malaysia group, lively fandom panel discussions by the various fan groups in attendance, and a professional photo booth service by Studio Suiz. ‘This Is The May - Nar Shaddaa Day’ is an event produced by fans for fans. ”We are glad to host our annual Star Wars event in Jaya One again after 2 years of Covid. We are always striving to bring members of the community closer together, and with passion for the Star Wars universe growing each year, this event is another step in fostering closer relations amongst fans,“ said Lau Chee Kin, the Honorary Secretary of SWMFC.