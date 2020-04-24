The greatest gift of all

A MOTHER’S DAY gift requires a special touch to demonstrate your love and appreciation for her. Other than closing the home kitchen for the day, make her some personalised gifts with an extra touch of love. And of course, the Movement Control Order is the perfect excuse for the family to get together and work on a special project. If you need some help hiding the project from mum, one person can keep her distracted while the others go to work. 1. Gemstone soaps

Add a pop of colour to the bathroom with some photogenic gemstone soaps. You can easily make them using a good soap base, food colouring and maybe a few drops of fragrance oil. For a beautiful colour mix, start with a dark base before mixing in lighter colours. However, remember not to be a perfectionist when it comes to making these. A random approach gives it a realistic crystal look. 2. Polaroid magnets

Mums who like collecting magnets will cherish polaroid magnets featuring pictures of loved ones. Print out pictures of family members in small squares, before glueing them to a cardboard base. Once dry, glue magnets to the back of the base, and you’re all set. 3. Lip balm

Our mums are the backbone of the family, and they often never get to take a day off for themselves. This Mother’s Day, it’s an opportunity for families to show how much they care. A way to pamper her – since taking her to a spa is not possible right now – is to make her a good lip balm which she can use for a long time. It can be easily made with shea butter, beeswax pellets, essential oils and lipstick shavings for colouring. 4. String heart yarn cards

These simple yet colourful string heart yarn cards can be done by both adults and children. If you’re a dad trying to help the children make Mother’s Day cards, this is a good project. Draw a big heart on thick card stock, and punch holes along the lines. Using a threading needle or just bare hands (if holes are bigger), string the thread through the holes. There’s no right or wrong way to thread it, it just adds to the authenticity of the gift. 5. Heart corner bookmark

Mums are usually thrifty, and they might even use receipts or any scrap paper as bookmarks. On this special day, make a few lovely heart corner bookmarks that she can use, or even colour-code her books. 6. Video montage of memories

Another meaningful gift is to make a video montage using family pictures. It could be pictures taken during the last family holiday, or even pictures from your childhood. This video can also be played for the whole family to watch and reminisce. It might inspire another family holiday, who knows? 7. Pressed flower coasters

Help lessen mum’s headache by keeping the tables mark- and scratch-free by making pressed flower coasters. All you need are pressed flowers, square glass tiles, strong glue and copper tape. With the coasters done, you can even nudge the rest of the family to use them. 8. Polka dot mug