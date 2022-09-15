$!The Hunt for the hottest street food begins now

Tiger is turning up the heat on Malaysia’s hottest street food experience and bringing the spice to the search for the best dishes in town

IF there’s one thing that we know for sure, it’s that Malaysians are obsessed with food. And perhaps nothing gets our hearts racing or mouths watering more than the chance to try some hot and spicy street food. From fried char kuay teow, to grilled chicken wings dipped in chilli sauce, to steamy lok-lok, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The only way to make things better? By pairing it with an ice-cold Tiger Crystal. Tiger fans will now be able to elevate their street food experience using a special website that lets them recommend and search for some of the best street food locations in town, and get to put their taste buds to the test at the 2022 Tiger Street Food Festival which takes place from Oct 28-30 in the Klang Valley.

Tiger Street Food returns Fans can join the Hottest Hunt by dropping pins of their favourite street food spots at the specially-created microsite hottesthunt.tigerstreetfood.my . The website will act as a guide for others to take their taste buds on a journey through all the best that Malaysia has to offer. It will also be a platform created by Tiger fans, letting them fire up the search for Malaysia’s Hottest Street Food with their recommendations for fellow street food lovers to enjoy. There will also be opportunities to earn some exclusive rewards.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as Tiger is also bringing the heat directly to selected outlets, bars, coffee shops and food courts throughout the campaign period. Fans can look out for the Tiger Crystal Fire Truck – a lok-lok truck with a twist – at locations in KL, Selangor, Ipoh, Penang, Melaka and Johor. There, they can take up the Fire Challenge where they will have to spin a wheel and eat the spicy snack that it chooses.

Those who manage to finish the snack can score themselves some ice-cold Tiger Crystal, the perfect pairing for the ultimate street food experience, as well as a RM20 voucher for food at the Tiger Fire Festival from Oct 28-30, 2022. Share a photo or video of yourself taking the Fire Challenge on Instagram/TikTok and tag @tigerbeermy.

Foodies will also be able to get their hands on Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal featuring limited-edition packaging inspired by their favourite local street food dishes. These limited-edition cans and bottles will be available for purchase at selected hyper and supermarkets, restaurants and food courts.