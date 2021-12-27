The importance of protein

THERE are about 600 muscles in the human body, each with a specific function like pumping blood throughout your body, keeping the body warm and helping you lift heavy groceries.

Around the age of 30 however, our body begins to gradually lose its muscle mass in a process called sarcopenia.

Because even the most vigilant amongst us often let exercise routines and good diet fall by the wayside as other priorities take precedence, it is easy to chalk our fatigue, dwindling strength and decreased activity level simply to the inevitability of age.

But, do you know that muscle loss happens gradually, often going unnoticed until a major hiccup happens in our health – such as hospitalisation or sickness? The good news is, losing your muscle mass and strength as you age is not an inevitability.

“Maintaining our muscle health is one of the most important things we can do and doing so doesn’t mean hours in the gym. It’s much easier than most people realise. Because protein is a muscle-friendly favourite, start analysing how we consume our protein first,” shares Dr Nina Mazera Mohd Said, Medical Director (Nutrition) at Abbott Malaysia.

The “Pro” in Protein

It is recommended for adults to consume around 30 grams of protein at each meal.

“Since muscle strength and muscle function are correlated, not getting enough protein in our diets can cause our body to tire faster and demotivates people from leading a healthy lifestyle,” says Dr Nina.

While this would give most of us plenty of motivation to fill our plates with poultry, eggs, beans, and other protein heavyweights, it is important to realise; not all protein is created equal.

Eating more protein-source food doesn’t necessarily mean you are getting the good protein in the right amount for your body.

Moreover, older adults need to consume more protein-rich foods than younger adults due to the aging process and spread these intakes across their meals to maximise the benefits of protein.