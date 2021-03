The Powerpuff Girls are getting a live action treatment and the casting has been finalised. According to Variety, The CW is developing the live action series with Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body) and Greg Berlanti behind the wheel.

It turns out that the ‘sugar, spice and everything nice’ lifestyle does not last forever. This new Powerpuff Girls series sees the three super powered girls as disaffected adults and news has it that the cast has been finalised.

Based on several reports, actress Chloe Bennet of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame will play Blossom Utonium, Dove Cameron as Bubbles Utonium and Yana Perrault joins as Buttercup Utonium. There are no news yet on how they’re going to cast a live action villains, Mojo Jojo and Him.

Who are the adult Powerpuffs?

In the initial report, the adult Powerpuff trio are in their twenties and they’re having a hard time. These strong women are “disillusioned” and “resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” However, they must come to terms with their resentments quickly in order to save the world again.

Blossom now holds several advanced degrees but keeping her superhero trauma repressed has left her with anxiety and made her a recluse. She needs to become a leader again but this time it’s on her own terms.

Bubbles’ sweetness won America’s hearts as a child. Luckily, she still sparkles as an adult and her charming exterior comes with unexpected toughness and wit. For now, she seems intent to recapture her fame than actually saving the world.

Underneath Buttercup’s rebellious side is a sensitive woman. She spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

In the original cartoon series, Professor Utonium accidentally creates his ‘daughters’ from a lab experiment gone wrong. Fortunately, the girls turn out to be the heroes of the city of Townsville.