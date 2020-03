Comfort food has sentimental or nostalgic value to a person when they eat it. Comfort food is food that we yearn for when we feel down, or when we just need a little comfort. It could be your mum’s special mac and cheese, or a simple soup noodle. Here is a list of some of the most popular comfort foods, and the reasons why we feel better after eating them: Ice cream

It’s strange how a simple dessert can cause a foodgasm. Ever wonder why we yearn for ice-cream when we feel down? According to a study conducted in 2010 at the Centre for Neuroimaging Sciences, the reward system in our brains activates and fires up when we treat ourselves to an ice-cream cone. In simpler terms, eating ice-cream pleasures the brain – a lot. Chocolate

Chocolate lovers have known this for a long time. Based on a study done in 1996, eating chocolate can raise the levels of endorphins in the brain. The Centre for Human Pharmacology at the Swinburne University of Technology also performed a study with results confirming that the components of chocolate can make a person happy. Tryptophan, an amino acid present in small amounts in chocolates, is also linked to the production of serotonin. Mac and cheese

Mac and cheese is another dish that fires up the reward centres in our brains like a carnival. According to a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, it’s due to the high fat and carbohydrate content. Interestingly, it could also be due to how our brains perceive that it’s more rewarding to eat food with a high fat and carbohydrate content. Based on these results, it’s understandable why some of us find comfort in eating fried and greasy food such as pizzas, fried chicken, burgers and char kuey teow. Potatoes

Whether mashed or fried, potatoes can help incite happiness after they are consumed. A specialist in addictive nutrition, Dr Kathleen DesMaisons, who also wrote Potatoes Not Prozac, said that potatoes are “antidepressants in a brown package.” This is because eating potatoes with or without their skin can raise levels of serotonin. Chicken soup