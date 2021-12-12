$!The magic of sharing a Guinness Christmas

Christmas celebrations for the past two years have been rather different for everyone. While the tradition of sharing gifts and love lived on despite being far away from one another, there is nothing quite like the spirit of celebrating the festive season and being merry in the presence of our loved ones.

Guinness, Malaysia’s favourite stout, wants to remind drinkers that time spent together is the best gift we can give our loved ones this Christmas. In an effort to amplify the festive spirit as Guinness lovers reconnect with one another again, the brand provides a platform to enable its drinkers to share a meaningful Christmas with their loved ones - all while enjoying a smooth, cold and creamy Guinness.