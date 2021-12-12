$!The magic of sharing a Guinness Christmas

Christmas celebrations for the past two years have been rather different for everyone. While the tradition of sharing gifts and love lived on despite being far away from one another, there is nothing quite like the spirit of celebrating the festive season and being merry in the presence of our loved ones.
Guinness, Malaysia’s favourite stout, wants to remind drinkers that time spent together is the best gift we can give our loved ones this Christmas. In an effort to amplify the festive spirit as Guinness lovers reconnect with one another again, the brand provides a platform to enable its drinkers to share a meaningful Christmas with their loved ones - all while enjoying a smooth, cold and creamy Guinness.
This year, fans who want to take their Christmas celebration up a notch with their loved ones stand to win an exclusive Guinness Christmas gift via the brand’s latest social media contest HERE. All they have to do is share a throwback picture or video of them spending Christmas with loved ones and tell Guinness why they need a Guinness Christmas this year. Their submissions will be complete when they tag @GuinnessMY and include the hashtag #GuinnessXmas on either Instagram or Facebook platforms.
“Guinness is all about bringing loved ones together to celebrate the joyous moments. When dine-ins were allowed again, we welcomed our loyal drinkers back to bars by giving away about 3,300 FREE freshly tapped Guinness’ to commemorate their wait to have the first sip of Guinness Draught again. Now, to keep the celebrations going, we’re inviting them to have a Guinness Christmas by celebrating their precious time together with loved ones, just like they did before. With Guinness, their joyous occasion will have a dash of magic to it,” said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia.
From now until mid-December, up to five winners will be selected weekly to share a Guinness Christmas with their loved ones. Up for grabs are exclusive Guinness Christmas dinner for five pax at Makhan by Kitchen Mafia, a comedy night at Crackhouse Comedy Club for five pax, an exclusive Guinness cookbook for those who want to bring something different to the table this Christmas, as well as a cosy Christmas movie night for five pax at Aurum Theatre, The Gardens Mall.
“We all have a different take on festive celebrations. Some look forward to tasting a Christmas feast – be it a home-cooked meal or at their favourite restaurants, while others might prefer an intimate movie night with their loved ones as they enjoy each other’s company. Celebrations with loved ones, however, also go hand-in-hand with laughter and that special festive cheer. As such, we are looking forward to gifting our fans a Guinness Christmas that they can cherish for years to come,” Lim continued.
*For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Enjoy responsibly. Do not drink and drive.