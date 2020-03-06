$!The magic of yoga

Here are a few reasons why taking up yoga will improve your usual workouts.

Practising yoga is seen as an indulgent past time but what many don’t realise is that it’s a part of a self-care routine. It’s not just an exercise to keep fit. Better yet, you don’t need to join a wellness retreat to reap the benefits of yoga. It can be performed at home at your own pace.

Yoga is already known for improving flexibility and mobility of the body. With an improved range of movement, you’ll get more out of your ordinary workouts too. Having a good range of mobility also helps to prevent the likelihood of pains and injuries as we age.

Gain strength

All styles of yoga can help strengthen the core. You’ll find that you get to hold yoga poses or perform your daily exercise without breaking good form when you have a stronger core. A strong core leads to a stronger back which results in a better posture too.

Better muscle tone

While yoga is mainly calming, it takes strength to hold yoga poses. As you improve and grow in strength, practicing yoga can tone up the body and result in better looking muscles. Strong muscles also help to lower the risk of body injuries.

Better sleep quality

If you feel like you’re struggling to get a good night’s sleep, practicing yoga may help improve your sleep quality. This is because yoga also works on your breathing techniques which helps calm the mind and body. With a relaxed mind and better breathing, you get to drift off to sleep peacefully.

Improved endurance

With better breathing and body strength, your endurance will be improved as well. There is a reason why yoga moves are performed slowly or held longer. The slow movements activate slow-twitch muscle fibres which help to build endurance. This means you can workout for longer without feeling exhausted.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 20 Asanas to try