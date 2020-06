MOBILE phones are not the only must-have gadgets to get you connected these days. Having a robust laptop also offers you convenience as it gives you the freedom and flexibility to take your work with you anywhere and anytime. Everyone loves a light laptop which you will find in the ASUS ExpertBook B9450 that has positioned itself in the market as the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop. It weighs less than a kilogram. As I am used to the usual laptop that is twice as heavy, so a lightweight solution is definitely a winner for a writer. I carry the laptop literally everywhere as it is an important tool in addition to my handphone. Having the 870g laptop means a writer can work anywhere, even if the situation requires propping it up on just one knee. This compact device aces it when it comes to battery strength. I am impressed that it takes only 39 minutes to recharge. I can get up to 60% of the battery life as the laptop comes with two USB type-C ports that transmit power and data faster. The fully charged battery can last 24 hours. This is an important feature which will put anyone at ease.

Nothing is compromised The ExpertBook B9 means business as nothing is compromised in terms of its look, performance and durability. Despite being 15mm thick, this ultra-portable laptop is made of magnesium-lithium alloy that gives it higher durability and shock resistance. Despite its compact form, it has passed several military-grade tests. It wouldn’t be a problem if you accidentally drop this laptop from up to 1.2 metre high. And thanks to magnesium alloy, you do not have to bother or worry about leaving smudges or fingerprints on the laptop casing.

When you touch this sleek modern looking ExpertBook B9, it gives an almost sandpaper-like finish, and you can see the dusted glitter on the laptop’s dark matte casing. Central to any decision-making for a writer when picking up a laptop is the ErgoLift hinge. Not only does it look good, it also enables you to hold the laptop up with a hand for typing comfort. The ExpertBook B9 can tilt to 180 degrees flat. Apart from that, it also gives a good grip to almost any solid surface as there are four bumps built underneath it. For those who type fast, it has a responsive keyboard to help speed things up. Wide keypads on the keyboard enable quieter typing. On-the-go efficiency The ExpertBook B9 rests easily on our palm, which I think is very important for a writer. The keyboard is backlit so work is not hampered in darker environments like in an aircraft cabin or in your room when the light is out. However, once you are watching videos or movies, the lights will automatically shut down to give full focus to the screen. This laptop provides surround cinema quality audio since it features four omnidirectional far-field microphones, smart amplifier technology, and Harman Kardon-certified speakers.

It is also able to capture voice clearly and feature noise cancellation to optimise video conferencing. The laptop also provides a spacious click pad that is responsive so you can just zoom in and out, or scroll up and down easily without a mouse. It’s easy to navigate once you get the hang of it which is a plus point for me. The finger sensing is pretty impressive. Smooth performance The ExpertBook B9 has 16GB of RAM and 2 terabytes of SSD storage with the Core i7 configuration which means it ensures a smooth performance for daily use including to do basic editing, business use and definitely provide a good experience to anyone in any industry. The click pad can also be switched into a virtual basic calculator or number pad. It is a breeze to log in using the fingerprint sensor or with just a glance at its IR camera. The ExpertBook B9 also includes a camera on top of the laptop screen display and a webcam shield that slides over to stop the webcam from being used. The laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C (up to 40Gbps, DisplayPort and power delivery support), one standard USB Type-A port, a display and audio jack and a micro HDMI port.