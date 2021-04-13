The official first-look of Powerpuff Girls live action series looks better

It seems like The CW has quickly rectified the ill-advised wardrobe for the live action Powerpuff Girls series.
The CW has just released official images of the actresses Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yara Perrault who play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup respectively in better style.
The trio are still in their characters’ trademark colours but with a modern twist. They now don jackets which made them look smarter and more grown up.
In the background, the trio are flanked by animated clouds which is in homage to the aesthetic of the animated series.
Scrubs star Donald Faison joins the cast as Professor Utonium while Nicholas Podamy will portray Mojo Jojo’s son, Joseph ‘Jojo’ Mondel Jr. Jojo is a nerdy and power-hungry growing up and is obsessed with the Powerpuff Girls.
Fans will be delighted to know that Tom Kenny reprises his role as the titular narrator of the series.