The party doesn’t stop

Even before the first week of lockdown ended, people around the world have drifted over to group game apps almost like a second instinct. Once again, technology and the hardworking people in start-ups have provided communities a solution to a problem. If you miss having game nights with friends, check out these game apps and gather your old crew together again. 1. Houseparty

The Houseparty app lets users video call up to 8 people max. Other forms of communication in the game include the option of sending texts or video messages to a friend’s inbox. What drew people to the app was the ability to playgroup games while video chatting. Unfortunately, there are only four games available at the time of writing such as Trivia, Heads Up!, Chips and Guac and Quick Draw! Also, users have to remember to lock the chat room to prevent strangers from gatecrashing the party. This is easy to do thanks to the lock button at the bottom of the screen. Conversely, you can leave it open if you feel adventurous or bored. The app also has a quirk where it provides random funny facts in the main menu. 2. Bunch

Similar to Houseparty, Bunch lets users hold a video call with 8 people max and playgroup games together. There are six in-built games such as FlappyLives, Trivia Superhighway and Mars Dash. What makes this app unique is that it also supports other third-party mobile games such as Roblox, Minecraft, Brawl Stars, Mariokart Tour and more. While playing, users are provided with the option to turn off their cameras or mute their microphones too. 3. Plato