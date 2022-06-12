$!The pride of Micro-business in the new era

During the press conference of Sunzen Group and Xmegami held at the EQ Kuala Lumpur’s ballroom, Sunzen Group announced that Ecolite Biotech Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd., one of its subsidiaries, together with a well-known micro-business Xmegami will enter a joint venture to invest in a health care facility and share their future direction.
Sunzen Group’s subsidiary, Ecolite Biotech Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. combines ingredients into formulas derived from traditional recipes through modern facilities, to popularize nourishments and make it convenient for the public to get nutrition and be healthy. In addition, Ecolite provides original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) both in compliance with GMP, HACCP, MeSTI, VHM and certification standard of Halal from JAKIM. This collaboration has expanded Ecolite from traditional to modern health care, which is a breakthrough for the company in the health care industry.
Xmegami Sdn. Bhd., a low-capital Internet start-up platform, was founded in 2017. A new company that is full of energy and vitality, innovative, lofty ideals, and forward-looking. Xmegami has helped several thousands of partners with primary jobs and stay-at-home moms to earn money on this platform while enhancing their value, having an additional income, and improving their quality of life. Aside from the Malaysian market, Xmegami will expand its business to Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.
Group Managing Director Mr Teo Yek Ming said the 3 major businesses of Sunzen Group are finance, animal health, and human health. With the improvement in quality of life, people are becoming more aware of their health and more are interested in health care products. Ecolite and Xmegami’s collaboration can complete the group’s ecology in the human health care industry. This also contributes to a major improvement in the overall business of Sunzen Group.
Director of Xmegami, Cheong Sheue Xin stated she hopes this joint venture will bring in more effective health products. She added that the Xmegami factory will prioritize the development of product formulation and product quality. The team will then bring these products to local and overseas customers through various online and offline marketing channels.
Sunzen also plans to use the extra factories in its animal health care industry for Ecolite to sustain development in human health care which helps to generate profit for the group. It is expected that factory equipment and facilities will be completed and start production by the end of this year.
Sunzen Group believes this collaboration allows us to leverage on each party’s strengths to become one of the top healthcare brands in Malaysia and to go abroad to become the pride of healthcare brand manufacturers in Malaysia and create long-term value for shareholders.