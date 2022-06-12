$!The pride of Micro-business in the new era

During the press conference of Sunzen Group and Xmegami held at the EQ Kuala Lumpur’s ballroom, Sunzen Group announced that Ecolite Biotech Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd., one of its subsidiaries, together with a well-known micro-business Xmegami will enter a joint venture to invest in a health care facility and share their future direction.

Sunzen Group’s subsidiary, Ecolite Biotech Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. combines ingredients into formulas derived from traditional recipes through modern facilities, to popularize nourishments and make it convenient for the public to get nutrition and be healthy. In addition, Ecolite provides original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) both in compliance with GMP, HACCP, MeSTI, VHM and certification standard of Halal from JAKIM. This collaboration has expanded Ecolite from traditional to modern health care, which is a breakthrough for the company in the health care industry.

Xmegami Sdn. Bhd., a low-capital Internet start-up platform, was founded in 2017. A new company that is full of energy and vitality, innovative, lofty ideals, and forward-looking. Xmegami has helped several thousands of partners with primary jobs and stay-at-home moms to earn money on this platform while enhancing their value, having an additional income, and improving their quality of life. Aside from the Malaysian market, Xmegami will expand its business to Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.