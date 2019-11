MORE than 1,000 Penangites and tourists from the Genting Dream cruise were treated to a ghoulishly fun time when they attended the spine-chilling Halloween party hosted by The Top, Penang’s largest indoor theme park recently. This year’s event was themed ‘A Nightmare On Killer Clown Street’, and was organised in collaboration with The One Academy Penang, and featured performances by students from local schools and colleges.

The usually colourful and cheery theme park was turned into a spooky and horrifying ‘street’ populated by psychotic clowns carrying chainsaws.

Crew members clad in blood-stained clothes had a great time getting into character, scaring guests as well as offering them blood bag drinks, and snacks in the form of human fingers.

The Top Penang’s general manager Joel Law said that The Top has grown from strength to strength since its opening in late 2016. The Halloween event was said to be the largest of its kind in the state. Law said that the organisers always try to make events fun and appealing to families, and hopes to encourage members of the local community and schools to participate in future events. “We hope the students can earn experience when they participate in shows to entertain their parents and friends,” Law said.

“We’re delighted to see Penangites and tourists attending our event. In preparing for the Experience Penang 2020 campaign, The Top will take the lead in organising more events that will attract tourists.” Tourism Malaysia’s state deputy director Siti Hajar Mohd Yunus was also on hand to help officially launch the event. The Top Penang will also be hosting plenty of events in the future, including an exhibition of 30 life-sized figures of popular Japanese manga character Doraemon from Nov 26 onwards.