The Top launches unlimited access annual pass

PENANG’S most eye-catching attraction, The Top, recently launched an annual pass for visitors, providing unlimited access to the various attractions it has to offer.

The annual pass is priced at RM180 for adults, and RM90 for children, senior citizens and the disabled. Sign up now for the annual pass to enjoy more than 18 attractions in one destination.

Located within the iconic Komtar Penang, which is also the island’s landmark administrative centre, The Top is a unique indoor theme park spread out over several floors, featuring plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

Among the must-see attractions are the Rainbow Skywalk, where brave visitors can walk along a glass walkway 816m above sea level, the Observatory Deck, the Jurassic Research Centre, Penang Boutique Aquarium, Tech Dome Penang, the 7D Discover Motion Theatre, and the Durian The King of Fruits gallery, which teaches visitors all they need to know about Malaysia’s favourite fruit.

Do take note that the pass does not include certain attractions such as The Gravityz, Tower Spa, and the ARV (Augmented Reality Visual), as well as pay-per-ride activities.

The Top annual pass was launched by Yeoh Soon Hin, Penang State Tourism, Art, Culture and Heritage Exco.

Yeoh said that the annual pass was a step in the right direction, and came just in time for the Experience Penang Year 2020 campaign next year.

It was revealed that since the soft launch of the annual pass in August, there has been a 5% increase in visitors to The Top.

Yeoh also shared plans to expand the Top’s reach to cover the side entrance of Komtar, which includes the access way via Penang Road.

The Top, Penang also plans to turn the area into one of the must–see attractions in Penang.

At the launch, The Top general manager Joel Law said that the company wishes to develop and reinvent Komtar Penang into a major attraction for the state.

A number of events have already been lined up at The Top for visitors looking to take advantage of the annual pass for the coming school holidays.

These include hosting over 30 life-size statues of the popular Japanese manga character Doraemon at The Top in November.

In December, The Top will organise a special lighting up of the Christmas tree followed by the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party with spectacular 360 degree fireworks.

The Top Penang is located at 1, Jalan Penang, 10000 George Town Penang, Malaysia. Call 04-262 3800 or visit www.thetop.com.my for more information.