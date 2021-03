Horror is not everyone’s cup of tea but there are times when we need to feel a little bit of scare. If you’re looking for a new title to watch, The Screen Gems horror movie The Unholy is set to arrive in theatres on April 29, 2021.

Based on a 1983 book titled Shrine by James Herbert, the story follows a girl named Alice who is hearing-impaired.

After a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, she is suddenly able to hear, speak and heal the sick. Word quickly spread about her miracles which attracted a disgraced journalist (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hoping to revive his failing career.

The journalist makes his way down to the small New England town to investigate. But when terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of Virgin Mary or something much more sinister.