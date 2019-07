THE WESTIN KUALA LUMPUR recently presented its new range of enticing Yue Fantasy mooncakes for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

The talented chefs at the Westin spared no effort in creating eight mouthwatering flavours aimed at evoking the classic old-world charm of festivities of the end of summer harvest celebration.

Customers can fulfil their craving with the all-time favourite black sesame single yolk and pandan mung bean single yolk.

For nut lovers, the superb mixed nuts mooncake will tantalise taste buds with its crunchiness.

Health-conscious consumers will be delighted with the light and delicious low sugar white lotus paste and low sugar white lotus single yolk mooncakes.

The extraordinary cranberry green tea is a must-try for mooncake fans with its strong green tea flavour mixed with the sourness of cranberries.

The Westin Kuala Lumpur is also introducing two new flavours - purple sweet potato and taro sensation mooncakes - to complete this culinary fantasy.