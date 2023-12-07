Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara ushers in new treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

PETALING JAYA: Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD), the flagship hospital of TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCLS), today (July 12) became the first hospital in Southeast Asia to administer Spinraza, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The recipient of the treatment is a 5-year-old Sarawakian child, who has been diagnosed with SMA since birth. This first initiative is part of THKD’s collaborative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program with One Hope Charity & Welfare to provide treatment for the period of 2 years. The procedure was performed by Consultant Paediatric Anaesthesiologist Dr Foo Sze Yuen in the presence of Consultant Paediatrician & Paediatric Neurologist Dr Sangita Dharshini Terumalay.

THKD chief executive officer Nadiah Wan said THKD is proud to be at the forefront of this advancement in paediatric care. As part of TMC Life Sciences Berhad, a leading women & children’s healthcare group, THKD is dedicated to achieving new milestones in paediatric and women’s health, as demonstrated in our commitment as a participating hospital in the MySpin Patient Assistance Programme for SMA patients.

“The administration of intrathecal Spinraza is a testament to our pursuit of excellence, in line with our focus on women & children services as we move into more paediatric sub-specialties. With Spinraza, we can significantly improve the quality of life for children battling SMA. Its introduction into our treatment protocols empowers us to deliver even more targeted and effective care, elevating the standard of paediatric medicine and instilling hope in families facing this challenging genetic disorder. It is also a manifestation of our vision of helping people lead healthier lives by making healthcare accessible, accountable and sustainable.”