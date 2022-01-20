Tiger Roars at theSun

Tiger Beer pays a visit to kick-start the Chinese New Year celebrations

STAFF of theSun got a treat yesterday when Tiger Beer paid a visit to celebrate and usher in the Year of the Tiger. The beer brand wants to spread the excitement of the once-in-twelve-years occurrence of the Year of the Tiger. This year, Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) is sharing the prosperity with a series of roaring promotions and activations on a much grander scale than ever before. This year’s Chinese New Year campaign, The Year We Roar Together, features exciting ground-breaking initiatives to take consumers’ festive spirit to the next level as we embrace a year filled with joy, prosperity and hope.

Staff at The Sun Media Corporation were treated to a mesmerising lion and tiger dance performance – with each colour of the lions representing brands in the HEINEKEN Malaysia portfolio – and blessed with the appearance of a pair of Choi San Yehs, the God of Prosperity. Adding even more excitement to the visit, staff were invited to try their hand at the Ang Pow game booth to score exclusive premiums such as Tiger mahjong sets, Tiger tiffin carriers, premium ang pow packets, playing cards and more! With the festive cheer at an all-time high, the management teams of HEINEKEN Malaysia and theSun joined together in the traditional ‘Lou Sang’ ceremony where yee sang was tossed and wishes were made for the upcoming year.

Following this, tokens of appreciation were exchanged to commemorate the long-lasting bond between the brewer and the publication. HEINEKEN Malaysia managing director Roland Bala said: “Tiger Beer encourages its loyal fans to uncage their inner tiger and pursue their goals, especially now more than ever as we are roaring into the Year of the Tiger. We want to take this opportunity to thank our friends from the media and consumers alike through a series of exciting promotions and activations to set the tone for the year ahead!”

Adam Ong, executive director for theSun, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our good friends at HEINEKEN Malaysia for their visit today and their continuous support over the years, especially during this momentous and auspicious year of the Tiger.” TheSun managing director Eddie Hoo added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on the people and it has impacted many businesses. We would like to thank HEINEKEN Malaysia for its continuous support for theSun despite the challenges faced by all since March 2020. May the Year of the Tiger bring a new roar of life to all of us.”

Up for grabs via the The Year We Roar Together campaign are thousands of ringgit worth of ang pows, gold bars and many other limited-edition Tiger premiums, but that’s not all. For the first time ever, Tiger Beer is venturing into the world of NFTs with Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC). Thirty percent of the proceeds from the sales of the NFT collection, known as Tiger Archives, will be channelled towards supporting local musicians, artists and street food chefs via Tiger’s UNCAGE platform throughout the Year of The Tiger.