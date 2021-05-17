Tiger Street Food Box: Order and enjoy delicious food from the hottest restaurants

Getting tired of ordering the same food for delivery, week after week? Tiger Beer, the champion of Asian street food, has the answer. Spice up your mealtimes by pre-ordering the Tiger Street Food Box – featuring exclusive, bold collaborations between classic street food favourites and some of KL’s hottest modern restaurants – and get it delivered right to your door!

myBurgerLab x Yut Kee ‘Hainanese Chicken Chop Burger’

Choose from a range of innovative new collaborations based on authentic street food flavours, with mash-up dishes from Devi’s Corner, Yut Kee, myBurgerLab, Ticklish Ribs & ‘Wiches, Megah Taiwan Sausage, Mama Manta, LI, Fifty Tales and Choon Prawn Mee House. Fancy Ticklish Ribs ‘Wiches legendary BBQ chicken wings with Devi’s Corner’s famous mango chutney? You got it – the Tiger Street Food Box has you covered! And of course – what would street food be without an ice-cold Tiger to pair it with? Each box comes with Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal, the perfect partner to Asian street food.

myBurgerLab x Mama Manta ‘Flamin Hot Sambal Burger’

From the myBurgerLab x Mama Manta ‘Flamin’ Hot Sambal Burger’ – a chicken patty in a bun slathered with a creamy lime sauce, paired with Mama Manta’s Grill Fish Sambal, perfected over 18 years; to Fifty Tales x Choon Prawn Mee House ‘Smoked Oil with Prawn Mee Broth Braised Pork’ – pork shoulder braised in prawn mee broth to soak up the flavour and served on noodles paired with a housemade smoked oil: one thing’s for certain – this isn’t your normal, boring food delivery. How to order and what’s the price?

Ticklish Ribs x Megah Taiwan Sausage Fried Rice with Asian BBQ Ribs

Available for pre-order from today at www.tigerstreetfood.my, the Tiger Street Food Box will be delivered on the day of your choosing according to your location – so you can plan your perfect day or night in to go along with it. Priced at RM28 for a one-person box, or RM48 for a two-person box, quantities are limited for each delivery day – so pre-order early to avoid disappointment. You won’t be able to find these exclusive collaboration dishes anywhere else, so be sure to try them before they’re gone for good!

Devi’s Corner x LI ‘Ghee Dhosai Wrap’

The Tiger Street Food Box will be available over the next three weekends in Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru respectively, before returning to the Klang Valley again for the final week of the campaign. What’s in each Tiger Street Food Box?

Tiger Street Food Box for 2 pax (Week 1-3)

Each two-person box comes with two choices of mains, one choice of large side dish, and two 320ml cans of either Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal.

Tiger Street Food Box for 1 pax (Week 1-3)

Tiger Street Food Box for 1 pax (Week 4) in Klang Valley

Each one-person box comes with one choice of main, one choice of side dish, and one 320ml can of either Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal. Every order also comes complete with a limited edition Tiger Street Food chopstick set. Bring home extra goodies The Tiger Street Food Box isn’t the only exclusive collaboration on offer from Tiger. From 1st -30th June, customers purchasing two six-can packs of Tiger Crystal on Drinkies, Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s home delivery service, will receive a complimentary bottle of Tiger x myBurgerLab Lat Jiu Chilli Sauce. Combining the bold and tangy flavours of hot sauce with a twist of Malaysian chicken rice chilli, it adds bite to any dish. Drinkies is the only place you’ll be able to get your hands on this limited edition chilli sauce, so order via the Drinkies app or on www.drinkies.my before it’s too late!

Ticklish Ribs x Devi’s Corner ‘Chicken Wings with Mango Pachadi’