Tiger Street Food is firing up the hottest hunt

STREET food is undeniably an integral part of Malaysians’ everyday life. As a beer born and raised in the streets of Asia, Tiger continued to champion this platform even when dining out was not possible in the recent years. All this to ensure that local street food vendors got the recognition they deserved.

After two years of hosting its fan-favourite Street Food Festival virtually, Tiger is making a big comeback with its iconic street food festival on-ground for a street food experience like never before.

While gearing up for the big festival, the brand encourages Malaysian fans and street food lovers to join the hottest street food hunt by recommending their favourite street food spots. Whenever they’re at their favourite street food outlets, they can drop a pin on the microsite to recommend the place for other street food lovers to try, and get rewards in return too. With all the recommendations and reviews from fans, Tiger would have created an exclusive street food directory which will be available for Malaysians who want to hunt for some of the hottest street food dishes in town.

This year’s theme for the Tiger Street Food Festival features all things hot and spicy. The best way to enjoy these bold flavours is with Tiger Crystal for the ultimate street food experience. To truly elevate the thrill of the hottest hunt, the Tiger Fire Truck will be making an appearance at selected outlets within the Klang Valley, Penang, Ipoh, Melaka and Johor regions from now until Oct 14, 2022.

This lok lok truck with a twist serves innovative versions of familiar street food flavours in the form of skewers, paired with a variety of hot and spicy soup bases and sauces. Ranging from curry laksa, tom yum, prawn noodle, white pepper, mala, and spicy sour vegetable soup bases, fans will be able to experience delicacies curated by popular local street food vendors in a way like never before. Fans who want to feel the heat can take up challenges like the Fire Challenge where they can test their limits with the hottest street food and score ice-cold Tiger Crystal that pairs perfectly for the ultimate street food experience. The “Hottest Hour” activation at selected hours every weekend in the regions will surely bring the heat up too with the hottest promotions for fans!