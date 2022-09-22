Tiger Street Food is firing up the hottest hunt

STREET food is undeniably an integral part of Malaysians’ everyday life. As a beer born and raised in the streets of Asia, Tiger continued to champion this platform even when dining out was not possible in the recent years. All this to ensure that local street food vendors got the recognition they deserved.
After two years of hosting its fan-favourite Street Food Festival virtually, Tiger is making a big comeback with its iconic street food festival on-ground for a street food experience like never before.
While gearing up for the big festival, the brand encourages Malaysian fans and street food lovers to join the hottest street food hunt by recommending their favourite street food spots. Whenever they’re at their favourite street food outlets, they can drop a pin on the microsite to recommend the place for other street food lovers to try, and get rewards in return too. With all the recommendations and reviews from fans, Tiger would have created an exclusive street food directory which will be available for Malaysians who want to hunt for some of the hottest street food dishes in town.
This year’s theme for the Tiger Street Food Festival features all things hot and spicy. The best way to enjoy these bold flavours is with Tiger Crystal for the ultimate street food experience. To truly elevate the thrill of the hottest hunt, the Tiger Fire Truck will be making an appearance at selected outlets within the Klang Valley, Penang, Ipoh, Melaka and Johor regions from now until Oct 14, 2022.
This lok lok truck with a twist serves innovative versions of familiar street food flavours in the form of skewers, paired with a variety of hot and spicy soup bases and sauces. Ranging from curry laksa, tom yum, prawn noodle, white pepper, mala, and spicy sour vegetable soup bases, fans will be able to experience delicacies curated by popular local street food vendors in a way like never before. Fans who want to feel the heat can take up challenges like the Fire Challenge where they can test their limits with the hottest street food and score ice-cold Tiger Crystal that pairs perfectly for the ultimate street food experience. The “Hottest Hour” activation at selected hours every weekend in the regions will surely bring the heat up too with the hottest promotions for fans!
Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia said: “We are committed to continually elevating the street food experience for Malaysians, and this year’s hottest hunt is no different. We wanted fans to be part of the ultimate street food experience and not only learn about new spots but contribute their say leading up to our festival. We hope that with this year’s theme of firing up hot and spicy street food flavours, fans bring the heat and are excited to enjoy the hottest street food, paired perfectly with Tiger Crystal.”
Fans who want to enjoy the street food experience from home leading up to the event can also be part of the fun. This year’s Tiger Street Food campaign features limited-edition packaging of Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal cans and bottles, inspired by some of the renowned local street food dishes like char kuey teow, grilled sting ray and lok lok. These limited-edition cans and bottles are available for purchase at selected hypermarkets, supermarkets, restaurants, and food courts.
Fans who are looking forward to the long-awaited Tiger Street Food Festival launching on Oct 27 can look out for more updates on the microsite in the coming weeks. With maze-like alleyways and secret rooms to unlock extra rewards and prizes, fans are in for an elevated street food experience, paired perfectly with Tiger Crystal.
Tiger Beer, the Tiger Street Food Festival, and all related activities and promotions are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. For more information about Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal, visit www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY or follow @tigerbeermy on Instagram. Fans are urged to enjoy responsibly, and not drink and drive.