$!TikTok empowers SME Growth

TikTok Shop, the e-commerce solution from the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, TikTok, is encouraging more local brands to stand out in today's competitive marketplace through creative representation of their products via TikTok Shop in conjunction with Micro-, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.
Celebrated on 27 June annually, MSME Day focuses on unlocking the “power of small“ and acknowledges SMEs’ potential to contribute to the nation’s economy. In 2020, amidst the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Malaysian SMEs have contributed to 38% of the local GDP with an added value of more than RM500 million.
Since TikTok Shop reached Malaysian shores earlier this year, SMEs of all types and sizes have been able to utilise TikTok Shop to expand their growth and reach their full potential. Sellers such as toy giant, Vivo Malaysia, waterdaddy_oe, watermummy_oe and bospami who were participants in previous TikTok Shop campaigns, can testify to the effectiveness of TikTok Shop, which can be seen in this video here.
Through TikTok Shop's unique shoppertainment approach, these sellers were able to entertain their audiences through a combination of shoppable videos and livestreaming - allowing them to capture a larger customer base and increase their sales for greater growth.
Boosting SME Growth Step by Step
Other TikTok Shop stories of growth include Zucca, a ladieswear brand that saw a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increase of RM200,000 from a previous seller campaign. Gary Ng, co-founder of Zucca shares that TikTok Shop was able to simplify the buying process for their customers that ultimately benefitted small companies such as theirs.
“We do not need to incur much cost as we can use our mobile phones to livestream without any hassle. Registering to become a seller is also an easy process without restrictions - one only needs to meet the requirements set by TikTok Shop and can begin selling without too much fuss. Through TikTok Shop, we can interact with our customers and receive direct feedback from them so we can identify their needs. Therefore, we are able to solve their problems immediately - we appreciate tapping onto this platform and look forward to growing more with TikTok Shop,“ he shares.
Gdeal, a company selling an array of fashion and household items saw a 2000% increase in GMV growth in May 2022 compared to just the two months before in March after participating in a seller campaign.
Gdeal director Tim Teoh shares, “When we knew that TikTok was going to introduce a live broadcast and e-commerce shop feature, we were excited and created many videos to gain fans. Through constant exploration and experimentation, we slowly grew our audience base to the 66,000 followers that we have now ,“ Tim shares. “At the beginning of the live broadcast, the response was not as expected but we did not give up and kept trying. With more live broadcasts, our fan base also began to increase. When fans have confidence in our shop, our sales also started to grow. The TikTok Shop system is stable too and makes our operation smooth - our customers also love TikTok Shop vouchers!”
Ben Wing, CEO of beauty and skincare store Treeskin Beauty, one of the pioneering sellers on TikTok Shop Malaysia has also seen vast growth, taking the lead in the beauty segment on TikTok Shop locally. While he was not familiar with livestreaming at first, he was supported by the TikTok Shop team who guided him throughout the entire process - which led to him exceeding RM100,000 in sales within the first month.
“It took only 12 days for live broadcast sales to increase by 932%. With more short videos and livestreams, Treeskin Beauty was able to hit our sales peaks on TikTok Shop. TikTok Shop has a very comprehensive system, which includes account managers to support merchants and TikTok Shop Partners (TSP) to help. I believe that in TikTok Shop, even if you are just a novice, as long as you persevere, you will be able to achieve success.”
Darren Quek, Strategy Operations Manager, TikTok Malaysia shares that TikTok intends to build a positive shopping environment that shoppers can trust. “It is important to us to that users can shop with confidence and TikTok is committed to protecting the safety of all users - be it consumers, creators, sellers and other TikTok Shop partners. All products offered must adhere to guidelines set by TikTok Shop so we are able to provide a secure and enjoyable experience for all.”
Download or open the TikTok app today to discover more about TikTok Shop. TikTok is available for free on iOS and Android via the Apple Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.