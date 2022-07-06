$!TikTok empowers SME Growth

TikTok Shop, the e-commerce solution from the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, TikTok, is encouraging more local brands to stand out in today's competitive marketplace through creative representation of their products via TikTok Shop in conjunction with Micro-, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.

Celebrated on 27 June annually, MSME Day focuses on unlocking the “power of small“ and acknowledges SMEs’ potential to contribute to the nation’s economy. In 2020, amidst the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Malaysian SMEs have contributed to 38% of the local GDP with an added value of more than RM500 million.

Since TikTok Shop reached Malaysian shores earlier this year, SMEs of all types and sizes have been able to utilise TikTok Shop to expand their growth and reach their full potential. Sellers such as toy giant, Vivo Malaysia, waterdaddy_oe, watermummy_oe and bospami who were participants in previous TikTok Shop campaigns, can testify to the effectiveness of TikTok Shop, which can be seen in this video here.

Through TikTok Shop's unique shoppertainment approach, these sellers were able to entertain their audiences through a combination of shoppable videos and livestreaming - allowing them to capture a larger customer base and increase their sales for greater growth.

Boosting SME Growth Step by Step

Other TikTok Shop stories of growth include Zucca, a ladieswear brand that saw a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increase of RM200,000 from a previous seller campaign. Gary Ng, co-founder of Zucca shares that TikTok Shop was able to simplify the buying process for their customers that ultimately benefitted small companies such as theirs.

“We do not need to incur much cost as we can use our mobile phones to livestream without any hassle. Registering to become a seller is also an easy process without restrictions - one only needs to meet the requirements set by TikTok Shop and can begin selling without too much fuss. Through TikTok Shop, we can interact with our customers and receive direct feedback from them so we can identify their needs. Therefore, we are able to solve their problems immediately - we appreciate tapping onto this platform and look forward to growing more with TikTok Shop,“ he shares.