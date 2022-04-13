Time for good coffee

Celebrate Ramadan and Hari Raya with Starbucks VIATM ready brew

Starting the day with a good cup of coffee has been a ritual for many, mainly to help them get through the day. But what happens during Ramadan? Must Muslims completely go without coffee in the morning for the whole month? The answer is a simple, no. Coffee can still be enjoyed during Ramadan and here’s a simple pro tip from Starbucks Malaysia for you to continue enjoying coffee throughout the holy month. 1. Sahur (Pre-dawn Meal) As we rush to prepare and observe Sahur, we are always looking for the most efficient option to get us started for the day and Starbucks VIATM Ready Brew is the way to go. It is by far the quickest way to enjoy a good cup of coffee in the morning. To keep awake and energetic, try the balanced and nutty Starbucks VIATM Colombia or the roasty and caramelly sweet Starbucks VIATM Italian Roast. As coffee is known to stimulate gastric acid in our stomach, taking too much caffeine may bring discomfort and affects our daily activities. One of the best ways to avoid an upset stomach during fasting is to consume your coffee with milk. To take it a notch higher, try substituting your normal milk with plant-based milk as it aids in easy digestion and gives a boost of flavour without irritating your stomach lining. Also, don’t forget to drink more water to keep you hydrated throughout the day, as one cup of coffee may not suffice.

2. Iftar (Break-fast Meal) Living in a tropical climate, fasting in Malaysia can be more challenging due to the heat and the weather. Try quenching your thirst with a cold cup of citrusy and caramelly smooth Starbucks VIATM Iced Coffee. Easy, fast and convenient, the Starbucks VIATM Iced Coffee will leave you refreshed and restores energy for your post-iftar activities. You may even pair it with your favourite juice, such as orange or cranberry to add a little twist to your coffee.

If you are planning to stay up a little later than usual, or even indulge in a quick nightcap, have a taste of the Starbucks VIATM Vanilla Latte or the Starbucks VIATM Caramel Latte. Both of the coffees offer warm, smoky, and soothing flavours that are perfect to wind down after a long day of fasting. However, to avoid sleeplessness after drinking coffee, it is vital that you know and understand your caffeine tolerance in the evening.

3. Hari Raya After two years of celebrating Hari Raya under lockdown, it is finally time to celebrate the occasion in full swing! Up your game this Hari Raya by serving the best concoction of kuih flavours that will be the talk of the town. Jazz up the normal chocolate-based Raya cookies with the Starbucks VIATM Caffé Mocha. The mixture of chocolate and coffee brings out new flavours in each other. As we welcome guests into our home this festive season, spoil your loved ones with a serving of a good old affogato, in the form of a scoop of your preferred vanilla ice cream, topped with a concentrated amount of Starbucks VIATM Italian Roast and you can even sprinkle some of the dried micro-ground coffee on top for a tiramisu flavoured dessert that will certainly be a show stopper. Fair warning, your guests may ask for seconds because the concoction is that good! Bored of serving the same beverages during the season? Put on your mixologist hat and don’t be afraid to explore the many different unique tastes coffee can offer when mixed with other ingredients. To start things off, mix your iced orange juice with Starbucks VIATM Spring Season Blend 2022. The dark cherry and spice flavours of the blend compliments well with the citrusy flavour of the orange juice.

Starbucks VIA Ready Brew is made with the highest-quality, ethically-sourced Arabica beans. Unlike instant coffee that uses a freeze-drying process, Starbucks VIA utilizes micro-ground technology, where freshly-roasted coffee is grounded into ultrafine particles that preserve its character, essential oils and flavours so you won’t find anything like it anywhere else. Starbucks VIA Ready Brew is made by adding hot (or cold) water to a cup, which brews the coffee in an instant. The product is pre-portioned into single-serve packets and will be packaged in boxes of 12 or 3, depending on the flavour.