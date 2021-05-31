$!Time has never been more frightening in M Night Shyamalan’s Old

Getting bored with the usual fares available on television? This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller.
Titled Old, the film is based on a graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. The story is about a family whose tropical holiday turned deadly when they discover the secluded beach they’re relaxing in for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly. Their entire lives are reduced into a single day.
Watching the trailer upped the scare factor of the film too.
Youngsters start to develop wrinkles while their bodies age uncontrollably and an unseen entity is seen lunging towards a couple.
While M Night Shymalan hasn’t been consistent with his films, Old might be another potential comeback for the director.
The film Old stars some of the industry’s greatest actors such as Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and Alex Wolff as the helpless family.
Rounding up the cast are Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott and Thomasin McKenzie.
Old will be showing in cinemas on 22 July 2021.