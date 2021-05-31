$!Time has never been more frightening in M Night Shyamalan’s Old

Getting bored with the usual fares available on television? This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller.

Titled Old, the film is based on a graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. The story is about a family whose tropical holiday turned deadly when they discover the secluded beach they’re relaxing in for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly. Their entire lives are reduced into a single day.