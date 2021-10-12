Time to fly again

Berjaya Air is now 100% fully vaccinated as of September 2021. The team also launched a ‘Fully Vaccinated’ button badge initiative, alongside the government’s inoculation drive. Without a doubt, the initiative has certainly boosted the organization’s preparation for both domestic and international travel.

Malaysia’s adult population is nearing 95% herd immunity and is gearing up to officially open its international borders. Therefore, along with many other companies that prioritises safety and a Covid-19-free environment, Berjaya Air takes a step forward with their dynamism.

“The words ‘Fully Vaccinated’ is displayed on our badge and the motive behind this initiative is so that guests will feel more at ease when they are in contact with our ground staff and flight crew,” said Ms Jocelyn Yee, Director of Aviation of Berjaya Hotels & Resorts.

Guests are also encouraged to take a Covid-19 RTK self-test at least 72 hours prior to their journey to ensure that they are in good health to fly. Once declared healthy and checked-in at the airport, guests will have the privilege to luxuriate at the SkyLounge where refreshments and beverages are provided before departure.

“Our fleet is regularly sanitized and disinfected. We ensure all SOPs are adhered to. We want our guests to know that they are our top priority, from the moment they book with us until they arrive at their destination,” Jocelyn adds.

Berjaya Air currently flies domestically from Subang Airport, to encourage domestic tourism that provides a hassle-free travelling experience to the white sandy beaches of The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort, Redang Island. It is the most convenient and direct way to get there. Charter flights are also available on request.

Berjaya Air’s staff are required to do a bi-weekly RTK Covid-19 test in order to ensure the safety of everyone. Attractive packages with return flight, accommodation and meals are available at Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (BHR) in Malaysia. Discover more at https://flight.berjayahotel.com