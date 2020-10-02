Tips for sleeping well

Most of us don’t feel well-rested even after an 8-hour sleep and it’s usually because our bedroom environment is just not giving us quality sleep. Fortunately, it’s not difficult to improve and manage our bedroom environment for the most restful sleep. Here are some of the tips and tricks that might help: 1. Get a comfortable mattress and pillows It’s a no brainer that the first place we should check is the bed. Are your mattress and pillows lumpy and not providing good support? Are you waking up with aches and pains? If you’re experiencing any discomfort, perhaps it’s time to change the mattress and the pillows. What makes a good mattress and pillow are subjective to individual preferences so it’s good to test a variety before investing in a good one. Check out our review of the Comfort Co Miragel pillow HERE 2. Install warm white bulbs in the bedroom

Harsh cool white bulbs can make the room feel sterile and depressing. The better choice is to have warm white lighting in the bedroom which gives soft lighting and exudes calm. If you can, investing in a smart bulb may be more convenient so you can adjust the hues throughout the day. 3. Blackout curtains can save the night

Another good investment to make is to install blackout curtains in the bedroom to prevent your sleep from being disrupted by lights. Blackout curtains also help protect furniture and keep the room cool because it blocks out sunlight and UV rays. 4. Use tools to help block blue light Blue light coming from our devices have been proven to disrupt our sleep patterns because it tricks our body into thinking it’s daytime. To remedy the situation, look into getting a pair of spectacles which blocks blue light. There are also apps such as f.lux to block blue light on the laptop, computer and smartphone which is especially helpful when it’s near bedtime. 5. Too quiet? Try a white noise app Some of us prefer to sleep in complete silence but there are also some of us who are perturbed by the lack of noise. Luckily, there are white noise apps to help people sleep soundly. These apps play soothing sounds such as the sound of rain, steady waves, a crackling fireplace or a spinning fan. 6. Check your air conditioner A quick way to create a dreamy sleep environment is to cool down the room. The optimal temperature for most people is around 20 degrees Celcius but it can be higher for some. Find out your optimal room temperature and you’ll be on your way to a deep slumber. 7. Get an awesome shower A hot shower or bath 90 minutes before bedtime can help relax the body and senses, in order to trigger a deep, restful sleep. What if you’re short on time? A simple warm foot bath does the trick too. 8. Set the vibe with an air purifier or aroma diffuser