Tips to protect your personal data

Before sharing your personal data, ENSURE that

▪️you are informed of the purpose

▪️you read the Personal Data Protection Notice

▪️you release your personal data to credible entities that can safeguard the security of your personal data

▪️your written consent is sought

▪️you provide necessary personal data ONLY

you are given the rights to access your personal data for correction and updating

▪️you are given the rights to withdraw your consent

Personal data is information that identifies an individual, such as full name, address, telephone number, e-mail address, photo, identity/passport number, bank details etc

Personal Data Protection Act 2010 [Act 709] regulates the processing of personal data in commercial transactions

COMMISSIONER OF PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION MALAYSIA

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND MULTIMEDIA MALAYSIA

Level 6, Lot 4G9, Persiaran Perdana, Presint 4,

Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan,

62100 Putrajaya