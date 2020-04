The Movement Control Order (MCO) which started on March 18, 2020 has hit all of us in different ways. While some of us can still live comfortably, there are others who may not be that fortunate. To do our part in society, theSundaily joined the Together We Can initiative with The Giving Bank, AFOradio, Cinema Online and Spectrum Outdoor to help raise funds for essential items such as groceries and masks to be delivered to communities hit hard by the MCO.

The Together We Can Facebook Live party, held last week and hosted by Darren Teh of local pop-punk band An Honest Mistake and AFORadio’s DJ MAG, also doubled as a great way for fellow Malaysians to socialise online while discovering and enjoying songs by local artistes. On the first day, four performers – DJ and producer Cuurley, and musicians Nadhira, Dasha Logan and Helloluqman – shared their MCO experiences. Cuurley

Cuurley said that he had been holding cooking classes online, as well as making new music at home and playing with his cats. If you’re interested in honing your culinary skills, you can follow the hashtag #QuarantineKitchenWithCuurley on Instagram. Cuurley also expressed hope that everyone would understand the current situation regarding the pandemic, and how dire it is. Nadhira

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Nadhira also said she had also been cooking up a storm, and intended to try making bubur durian for the first time! Despite the MCO, she managed to spend quality time with friends online. Nadhira reminded everyone to exercise, drink lots of water, pick up a new hobby and to check out new music from local and underground artists. Dasha Logan

Dasha Logan said she enjoyed spending time with her family at home in Penang. She has implemented simple routines for some semblance of order in her life, including drinking apple cider vinegar with honey every morning before enjoying a cup of coffee, as well as reading books, trying to meditate (and failing) and staying creative by writing stories and learning from other artists. Helloluqman