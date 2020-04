The Together We Can Facbeook Live party on theSundaily is an initiative with several organisations to raise funds to help communities affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO). The funds raised are used to purchase essential items and necessities, such as food and masks. The team from The Giving Bank organisation who helped distribute the items also took the time to visit frontliners at clinics, as well as Angkatan Pertahanan Malaysia (ATM) and the natural disaster and relief team to further understand their operations and find out what was needed. On Day 2 of the Together We Can FB Live party, four artistes – Reshma Martin, RESORT, Yee Yee and Wanted Symphony – came together to serenade viewers tuning in for a good cause while sharing their MCO experience. Reshma Martin

Reshma Martin explained that she is currently staying at her campus in Semenyih after deciding to quarantine herself there since returning from the Philippines. Unfortunately, Semenyih was declared a red zone while she was self-quarantining! She keeps herself occupied with assignments and writing stories. The MCO also gave her a chance to explore new things, such as drawing, and producing her own music. She wished for everyone to stay safe and to heed instructions by the authorities. RESORT

Band member Sek Hao represented the three-member band RESORT. He said the band also had to adapt to a new work routine since their plans have been cancelled or put on hold due to the global pandemic. They have been hosting live interviews online to keep things going. Sek Hao shared that the Together We Can FB Live event is a good initiative because people often forget about the underprivileged, and encouraged everyone to donate what they can. He also stressed the importance of helping each other, and to not be afraid to reach out. Yee Yee

Meanwhile, Yee Yee stated she had a close brush with the Covid-19 virus while interviewing a singer in Singapore. When she came home, she was notified by authorities in Singapore that the singer had tested positive for the virus! The news left Yee Yee terrified. Fortunately, she and her team tested negative. Currently, Yee Yee spends her time cooking, composing new songs and appreciating the opportunity to be able to do what she wants. She also reminded everyone to help others as much as they can. Wanted Symphony