Together We Can Re-View & Donate Part 3

The feeling of boredom is an unhappy side effect of staying at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO). Thankfully, the Together We Can Facebook Live party gave everyone a little respite. While listening and discovering songs by our local talents, those who tuned in helped to raise funds for a good cause too. The funds raised are used to purchase essential items such as groceries for communities badly affected by the MCO. As such, every little bit of help goes a long way. On Day 3 of the Together We Can Facebook Live party, artists Layla Sania, Koujee, Monoriff and Aizat Amdan took to the virtual stage to entertain the crowd. They also shared their experiences of staying at home. Layla Sania

Singer Layla Sania, who is fluent in Malay, English and Mandarin, spent her time making music and also tried her hand at cooking Malay and Korean cuisine. She played board games with her family to pass the time, and said she really misses heading to the malls with them. She also reminded everyone to take care of their health and to donate what they can to help the less fortunate. Koujee

Beatboxer Koujee has been busy holding online classes, writing songs and livestreaming to stay in touch with his fans around the world. Surprisingly, he is also designing logos for clients part-time. He reminded people to be organised when they go out grocery shopping, and to limit physical contact in public as much as possible. During the livestream, he performed a song he wrote that was inspired by the pandemic. Monoriff

Rakesh and Niralji of Monoriff said that they missed hanging out and having teh tarik with each other. Niralji, who is staying with his grandmother, said that he spends his time keeping her company, and has video calls with the rest of his family. Rakesh’s message to the audience was to remind them to feed stray animals if they can, while Niralji added that he hoped everyone would eat healthily and consciously to maintain their health. Aizat Amdan