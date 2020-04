Day 6 and finale of the Together We Can Facebook Live party was an exciting Sunday evening that took viewers back in time with some of the legends in the Malaysian music scene, namely Brenda Lee, Eddie Zachariah, Kudin and Scratchman John. From April 14 until the end of the month, the Together We Can campaign aims to raise funds to purchase essential items for the less fortunate, as well as equipment for frontliners during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period. The MCO has given the opportunity for all of us regardless of age to pick up new skills, and these legends learned some new things too. Brenda Lee

Singer Brenda Lee loved tending to her garden and is taking the opportunity to have a good rest during MCO. She spent her time improving her music repertoire, and is keeping her spirits as positive as ever. She admitted that live streaming was nerve-wracking for her as compared to performing in front of the live audience, but she has since improved with practice. The accomplished singer also reminded everyone to give generously to help the less fortunate. Last but not least, she advised everyone to keep it together and to “be the solution, never the problem”. Eddie Zachariah

Legendary crooner Eddie Zachariah brought some jazz flavour to the evening. Like all Malaysians, he shared that he misses foods such as nasi lemak sambal sotong, Mamak mee goreng and Hokkien mee. He added that during the lockdown, he took the opportunity to fully explore the functions of the new keyboard he bought 18 months ago. He also spent his time improving his repertoire and picked up playing the guitar again. The singer recommended everyone to check out the music at the Musicians for Musicians Facebook page every day except Sunday to enjoy some classic tunes. Kudin

Meanwhile, keyboardist Kudin misses performing at gigs with the other musicians during MCO. He said he used the free time to work on his music and to organise his gears. He also used the time to catch up on movies, and to spend time with his loved ones. Kudin jokingly revealed that he realised that we’re all alone no matter what happens, and advises everyone to learn to enjoy being alone. Nevertheless, he reminded everyone to stay positive, and added that he believed everyone will come around with a helping hand. Scratchman John