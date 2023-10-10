Touch ‘n Go is ‘Nation’s Favourite Brand’ in Fintech Category at BrandLaureate Best Brands Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd (Touch ‘n Go) added another feather in its cap by winning the “Nation’s Favourite Brand Award in the Fintech Category – Mobility Solutions” at the recent BrandLaureate Best Brands Awards 2022/2023.

Its CEO Praba Sangarajoo said Touch ‘n Go is honoured to receive the prestigious recognition as the nation’s favourite brand for mobility solutions and extends its “heartfelt gratitude to all Malaysians for their trust in us over the years”.

“We have endeavoured to bring greater levels of seamless cashless convenience and security by leveraging on innovative home-grown technology to deliver unique value propositions to our users. This award serves as a recognition of the hard work and collaborative efforts of our dedicated teams of talented Malaysians within Touch ‘n Go,” he said.

He added that Touch ‘n Go has led the digital transformation of Malaysia’s progress towards a cashless society for more than two decades, with the Touch ‘n Go card playing a significant role as one of the initial drivers of cashless mobility.

The company has since expanded this payment form factor across other mobility verticals, creating an integrated platform within the nation’s growing and increasingly complex mobility ecosystem for people to conveniently pay for tolls, bus, ferry and rail transportation, and parking.

“The introduction of Touch ‘n Go’s Near-Field Communication (“NFC”) reload capabilities was a massive game changer to how Touch ‘n Go products are used for cashless payments as it enabled users to conveniently perform reloads directly via their mobile phones within seconds, anytime, anywhere,” Praba said.

Besides the enhanced Touch ‘n Go card, the company added special design cards and charms to its NFC-enabled product range, allowing more personalisation for its users. Users are also assured that their transactions using these products are safe and secure through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

Beyond tolls and transit, Touch ‘n Go’s cashless convenience extends to seamless payments for carparks. There are currently approximately 1,500 Touch ‘n Go-enabled parking sites nationwide where users need not worry about having enough cash for parking or locating a machine or kiosk to make payment.

To cater to the needs of its users who are looking for convenience and peace of mind when parking their car, Touch ‘n Go has recently introduced its personal accident insurance/takaful, ParkInsure, which is available via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

ParkInsure provides affordable insurance protection at a premium of only RM5 per month, designed with accessibility in mind, for all segments of society. Coverage starts from the moment a user utilises their Touch ‘n Go card to enter a carpark.

Praba explained that Touch ‘n Go has been continuously exploring new ways of enabling its users to have a more hassle-free travel experience, especially for those who have to commute daily. “Time is of the essence and people want to reach their destinations in as short a time as possible.”

Touch ‘n Go RFID was developed with the objective of providing a more seamless and convenient way of making toll payments. Beyond enabling seamless payments for tolls, we have also expanded the RFID mobility use case to enable contactless fuel payments.

“With more and more people appreciating the contactless and seamless convenience which RFID offers, we have seen strong growth in its adoption and usage, and we now have close to three million customers, and this number is rapidly growing,” he said.

“Looking forward into the future, given the strong RFID adoption amongst Malaysians, we are confident that Touch ‘n Go RFID, wholly developed by Malaysian talents, will be a key enabler for the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (‘MLFF’) implementation in Malaysia.”

Praba also said the company is constantly innovating to cater to the diverse needs of our users in Malaysia’s evolving digital landscape. This award motivates it to continue developing and introducing differentiated products and services using its home-grown talents and technology, which add value and provide seamless cashless convenience to its users’ daily lives.

The annual BrandLaureate Best Brands Awards is organised by The World Brands Foundation (TWBF). Founded in 2005, TWBF says it is the world’s only branding foundation dedicated to developing brands in a myriad of business backdrops and is “committed to building brands and ensuring they meet consumers’ demands and expectations by delivering on brand promise.

“The BrandLaureate Awards was conceptualised in 2006, and it has become the most prestigious and coveted branding awards in the world”.