Tradition of Kabuki theatre inspires two new Presage creations

EVER since its introduction in 2020, the creative combination of Japanese culture and modern design has been a central feature of the Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series. Today, two new creations join this series and pay homage to the enduring longevity of Kabuki, a Japanese form of theatre that has its roots in the 17th century Edo period and is still popular today.
These watches have been designed in collaboration with Ebizo Ichikawa, one of Japan’s most prominent and influential Kabuki actors.
Reaching back into the history of Kabuki
The two new creations express the artistry of Kabuki in every detail. The dials incorporate the Japanese hemp leaf pattern known as Asanoha, which has been used in the fabric of Kabuki costumes for centuries. Partly thanks to the popularity and influence of Kabuki actors, the Asanoha pattern has long been highly favoured in Japanese fashion and design.
The dial’s reddish-brown persimmon colour is known as Kakiiro and is a traditional Japanese colour that originated with the Ichikawa family who first used it generations ago in their Kabuki costumes. Still today, Kakiiro remains a Kabuki favourite. The dial edge is a darker shade so that the gold colour hands and indexes stand out clearly.
The watches are offered with a leather strap whose back is also Kakiiro. This is a subtle nod to the Edo period when it was forbidden to wear vivid colours in public and so they were only used on the reverse side of garments.
A sharp and modern execution
Both watches share the same crisp and angular case design that gives the series its distinctive and modern look. The indexes are textured on the top and polished on the sides so as to create a sharp and contemporary feel. The hour and minute hands are coated generously with Lumibrite to enhance legibility even in dark conditions.
Both watches are powered by Seiko’s high-performance 6R series movements. The first offers Caliber 6R21, which has day, date and power reserve indicators at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions respectively. The second offers Caliber 6R35, which delivers a power reserve of 70 hours. The crystal glass is a sapphire with an anti-reflective coating and both versions are 10 bar water resistant.
The new creations will be available as limited editions of 2,000 from October 2022 at the Seiko Boutiques and selected retail partners worldwide.
For product details, please contact SEIKO’s sole distributor, Thong Sia Sdn Bhd at 03-2141 5163 or visit www.thongsia.com.my and Seiko Boutique online shop www.seikoboutique.com.my for more.
