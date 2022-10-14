Tradition of Kabuki theatre inspires two new Presage creations

EVER since its introduction in 2020, the creative combination of Japanese culture and modern design has been a central feature of the Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series. Today, two new creations join this series and pay homage to the enduring longevity of Kabuki, a Japanese form of theatre that has its roots in the 17th century Edo period and is still popular today.

These watches have been designed in collaboration with Ebizo Ichikawa, one of Japan’s most prominent and influential Kabuki actors.

Reaching back into the history of Kabuki

The two new creations express the artistry of Kabuki in every detail. The dials incorporate the Japanese hemp leaf pattern known as Asanoha, which has been used in the fabric of Kabuki costumes for centuries. Partly thanks to the popularity and influence of Kabuki actors, the Asanoha pattern has long been highly favoured in Japanese fashion and design.

The dial’s reddish-brown persimmon colour is known as Kakiiro and is a traditional Japanese colour that originated with the Ichikawa family who first used it generations ago in their Kabuki costumes. Still today, Kakiiro remains a Kabuki favourite. The dial edge is a darker shade so that the gold colour hands and indexes stand out clearly.

The watches are offered with a leather strap whose back is also Kakiiro. This is a subtle nod to the Edo period when it was forbidden to wear vivid colours in public and so they were only used on the reverse side of garments.