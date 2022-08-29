$!Trailblazers can’t get enough of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Foldables!

Look where innovation has led us to A smartphone that folds. This is the next evolution of the smartphone. A device that gives you multitasking capabilities that surpass current smartphones that’s available in the market right now. Enter: the Galaxy Z series – the phone best suited for trailblazers. For those who want to do more and stand out more, this is the ultimate device for you.

Although marketed as a device that is designed to make your daily affairs easier and more efficient, this device is perfect for trendsetters too. Instead of the standard and limiting features of the current bar-shaped smartphones, the Galaxy Z series is resonating with customers who truly want something unique that will further enhance their daily lives. They are no longer limited to a small screen, and can now expand their horizons and unfold their device to a larger screen. Whether jotting down notes with the S Pen whilst simultaneously presenting your sales pitch, the Galaxy Z series is made for trailblazers like you.

If you need convincing, take a look at what our customers have to say about the new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4:

“I am very happy to be one of the first to receive the Galaxy Z Fold4 in Malaysia. The screen is really big when it unfolds and people like me need it as it empowers me to go anywhere and still do my work.

“I also like the S Pen as I was one of the first to purchase the Galaxy Note when it first launched many years ago. This helps me with my work too and I would encourage everyone who wants to buy to take the opportunity to grab the pre-order deals in my view, it really has the best deals.

Dato Simon, Pioneering Business Man